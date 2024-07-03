United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd Summary

United Polyfab Gujarat Limited was incorporated as United Polyfab (Unit-II) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 16, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited, the name changed to United Polyfab (Unit-II) Limited dated December 3, 2015 and further was changed to United Polyfab Gujarat Limited and Certificate of Incorporation dated December 11, 2015, pursuant to the change of name was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. United Polyfab Gujarat is a leading textile company, which manufactures and produces cotton yarn and woven fabrics. In the initial stages of 3 years till September, 2013 the Company was engaged in the trading business of Grey cloth fabrics. However, Promoters are engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading since 2006. To avail the rich experience of promoters in the said field, the Company commenced the manufacturing/weaving of Grey denim, Grey shirting fabric and cotton grey fabric by installing 42 Airjet automatic Looms in October, 2013. It also does the job work of manufacturing/ weaving of gray denim, gray fabric, and gray cotton fabric.The Company is having two units. In one unit company is carrying the business of manufacturing of grey cloth & job work. It uses yarn cloth as raw material & manufactures grey cloth using that. In the second unit, company running spinning unit, in that, the Company uses cotton & manufactured yarn. The Company set up a spinning unit at Timba as a part of backward integration in 2014-15.The Company operates at its average production capacity of 1500000 meters of gray fabric, dyed Fabric, 100% cotton yarn production per month. After establishing the strong foothold in the trading and manufacturing (weaving/spinning) activities, as a part of the backward integration, the Company had set up a spinning unit with the installed capacity of 40,000 spindles at Timba Village, Daskroi.In May, 2016 the Company made a public issue of 17,01,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 7.65 Crore.