|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Dec 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|UNITED POLYFAB GUJARAT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 21-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Increase in authorised capital/Stock split/Fund raising/Other business. United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 25, 2024. United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Result of Quarter and Nine Month Ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/03/2024)
