Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

UNITED POLYFAB GUJARAT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 21-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Increase in authorised capital/Stock split/Fund raising/Other business. United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 25, 2024. United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 29 Feb 2024

United Polyfab Gujarat Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 29, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024