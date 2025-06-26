Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.5
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
17.74
13.94
9.35
Net Worth
25.24
14.19
9.6
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
30.59
|42.49
|15,588.87
|131.84
|1.18
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487.9
|16.05
|14,111.38
|228.97
|1.02
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
140
|26.82
|13,605.32
|98.22
|1.2
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
19.56
|0
|9,712.01
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
354.45
|36.43
|9,284.86
|93.01
|1.06
|1,994.93
|136.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Mittal
Director & CFO
Virender Goyal
Non Executive Director
Monnappa Nachappa Bachangada
Non Executive Director
Bachangada Monnappa Saraswathi
Independent Director
Yogendra Kumar Singhal
Independent Director
Yatish Chandra Gupta
Independent Director
Rajesh Bansal
Independent Director
KAMTA NATH PANDEY
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Parbhakar Rawat
KSSIDC Plot #.B-34 Industrial-,
Estate Yelahanka New Town,
Karnataka - 560064
Tel: +91 98156 10607
Website: http://www.cedaartextile.com
Email: info@cedaartextile.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Cedaar Textiles Ltd
