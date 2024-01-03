To the Members of Cedaar Textile Limited (formerly known as Cedaar Textile Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Cedaar Textile Limited (formerly known as Cedaar Textile Private Limited) ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than tho Financial Statomonts and Auditors Roport Thoroon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information The other information comprises the information Included in the Directors report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

The Directors report is not made available to us at the date of this auditors report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned

scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in

internal control that we identify during our audit.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extentapplicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flov/ dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 (as amended).

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 f/arch 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 f/arch 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control v/ith reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in the "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance v/ith Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best cf our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts fcr which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024:

iv.

> The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

> The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

> Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

V. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording Audit Trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable for the Company only w.e.f. 1 April 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for financial year ended 31 March 2024.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Othor Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Cedaar Textile Limited (formerly known as Codaar Textile Private Limited) on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knov/ledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible Assets during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification program adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore by bank or financial institution based on the security of current assets during the year and quarterly returns filed by the company with such bank or financial institution are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advance in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any others parties during the year.

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Cedaar Textile Limited (formerly known as Cedaar Textile Private Limited) on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not granted any loan to its subsidiaries or others during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are in opinion that the terms and conditions of the loan given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/receipts of principal and interest are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than 90 days in respect of loans granted to companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loan which has fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loan which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products/business activity and such accounts and records have been maintained.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, undisputed statutory dues

including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities bv the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except income tax liabilitv amounting to Rs 9.36 lacs

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Cedaar Textile Limited (formerly known as Cedaar Textile Private Limited) on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks and financial institution, representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loan obtained by the Company have been applied for the purpose for v/hich the loans v/ere obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made a preferential allotment of equity shares under non-promoter category during the year as per the provisions of Section 42 and 62(1 )(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us no

by ou^audit C?mpany ?r 00 the ComPany has been noticed or reported during the period covered

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us all transactions entered into by the Company, with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standard

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures in our opinion

the company has an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act commensurate with size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit.

(XV) non^fh9 !? thG i?formation and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordinqJ provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. 9 ^

(XVi) T 1 h? Companyis not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately

preceding financial year. mimeuidieiy

(xviii) There has been resignation of the previous statutory auditor for the year As an inrnmino

we have examined the issues, objections or concerns slated bythe outgoing auditors eS on financials of company if any have been considered.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios

nhP9 fnd exPected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities of D recSr^and accompany n9 the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board Assumptions^ ^ baSed ?n ?Ur exami"atio" of the evidence supportingTe

unrPoAn? ? h 9 aS C?me t0 our attention- which causes us to believe that any material

riabili^jrexi!t1ngSaftSh2d^s 0 dfahte.0f ,he h aud" report that Company ? not capable of meeting its from thl balarcelhelt dat w h Ce Sheet aS and when they ,aN due "i,hin a period of one year viability of the mmn=>n * however- state that this is not an assurance as to the future

the audit report and we neith^^ St3te th3t ?Ur reportin9 is based on the facts up to the date of within a period of one ve! ^ 9a"y guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due

anZ^ZyW due ^ ^ Wi" 96t dischar9ed bV the Company as

<XX)<a> AproSs9therehis noun^em e,Xplana,ions 9™" *? ns, in respect of other than ongoing to the companies Act am? transferred to specified fund specified in schedule Vh

(b> to anytn™^^ of sfion 135 of the companies Act, pursuant

of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. PSCa aCC0Unl in cornpliance with the provision

) comm."ntlts"respecZ slid dause "h^pom

Annexure B referred to in Paragraph 2 clause (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Cedaar Textile Limited (formerly known as Codaar Textile Private Limited) on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of Cedaar Textile Limited (formerly known as Cedaar Textile Private Limited) as at the end of the year 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company on that date.

Responsibilities of Management for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Annexure B referred to in Paragraph 2 clause (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Cedaar Textile Limited (formerly known as Cedaar Textile Private Limited) on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected, Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future period are subject to the risk that Internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls systems over financial reporting and such internal financial controls systems over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on internal financial controls systems over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal financial controls systems over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.