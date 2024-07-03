SectorTextiles
Open₹13.1
Prev. Close₹12.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹88.02
Day's High₹13.26
Day's Low₹12.9
52 Week's High₹14.29
52 Week's Low₹4.95
Book Value₹-6.81
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)578.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.39
22.29
22.29
22.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-396.43
-384.6
-385.85
-370.44
Net Worth
-361.04
-362.31
-363.56
-348.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
508.27
560.66
621.35
859.24
yoy growth (%)
-9.34
-9.76
-27.68
-2.14
Raw materials
-371.69
-430.27
-487.35
-600.81
As % of sales
73.12
76.74
78.43
69.92
Employee costs
-38.69
-45.15
-47.94
-54.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-56.69
-72.56
-125.11
-0.66
Depreciation
-14.53
-15.63
-20.52
-20.65
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-15.56
102.8
-241.22
-8.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.34
-9.76
-27.68
-2.14
Op profit growth
-3,608.56
-99.05
-169.37
8.81
EBIT growth
-118
-78.36
-207.05
-29.69
Net profit growth
-155.69
-124.01
63,863.03
-107.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
928.77
508.52
560.87
810.75
640.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
928.77
508.52
560.87
810.75
640.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.12
2.6
177.53
2.87
5.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Adish Oswal
Non Executive Director
Manju Oswal
Non Executive Director
Suresh Kumar Banka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sagar Bhatia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanchi Taneja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rohit Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Kumar Ratra
Reports by Vardhman Polytex Ltd
Summary
Promoted as a joint sector company by Mohta Industries (MIL) and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC), Vardman Polytex Ltd. (VPL) was incorporated as Punjab Mohta Polytex. The Companys principal activity is manufacturing of yarn & garments. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 60 aggregating Rs 24.92 cr and 28.48 lac 13% secured NCDs of Rs 250 aggregating Rs 71.21 cr in Jan.95. The issue was to set up a 100% EOU with an installed capacity of 25,200 spindles in Punjab, expansion of its plant, and to meet long-term working capital needs. Total project cost was Rs 110.14 cr. VPL manufactures coarse, medium and fine counts of 100% cotton yarn. It also produces 100% acrylic yarn, acrylic cotton yarn, polyester cotton yarn and tyre cord yarn. The company exports its products to the UK, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan.During 1998-99, the company had taken expansion by way of a new unit of 19,872 spindles at Baddi at a cost of Rs 41 crs which was commissioned on November, 1999. The Bathinda unit was also upgraded with an investment of Rs.34.00 crore making it capable of competing with the best in cotton yarns.An expansion of spindles was taken up latter in the year 2001 at a cost of Rs.2845.00 lacs.The total cost was partly finance through internal accruals and partly from term loans from FIs. The company has started expansion plan to enhance the capacity to 25000 spindles for spinning and a dy
Read More
The Vardhman Polytex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vardhman Polytex Ltd is ₹578.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vardhman Polytex Ltd is 0 and -1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vardhman Polytex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vardhman Polytex Ltd is ₹4.95 and ₹14.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vardhman Polytex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 120.92%, 3 Years at 77.99%, 1 Year at 149.60%, 6 Month at 48.94%, 3 Month at -5.53% and 1 Month at 15.24%.
