Vardhman Polytex Ltd Share Price

13.26
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:34 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.1
  • Day's High13.26
  • 52 Wk High14.29
  • Prev. Close12.63
  • Day's Low12.9
  • 52 Wk Low 4.95
  • Turnover (lac)88.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-6.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)578.09
  • Div. Yield0
Vardhman Polytex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

13.1

Prev. Close

12.63

Turnover(Lac.)

88.02

Day's High

13.26

Day's Low

12.9

52 Week's High

14.29

52 Week's Low

4.95

Book Value

-6.81

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

578.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vardhman Polytex Ltd Corporate Action

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Vardhman Polytex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vardhman Polytex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:04 PM
Dec-2024Nov-2024Oct-2024Oct-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 69.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vardhman Polytex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.39

22.29

22.29

22.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-396.43

-384.6

-385.85

-370.44

Net Worth

-361.04

-362.31

-363.56

-348.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

508.27

560.66

621.35

859.24

yoy growth (%)

-9.34

-9.76

-27.68

-2.14

Raw materials

-371.69

-430.27

-487.35

-600.81

As % of sales

73.12

76.74

78.43

69.92

Employee costs

-38.69

-45.15

-47.94

-54.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-56.69

-72.56

-125.11

-0.66

Depreciation

-14.53

-15.63

-20.52

-20.65

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-15.56

102.8

-241.22

-8.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.34

-9.76

-27.68

-2.14

Op profit growth

-3,608.56

-99.05

-169.37

8.81

EBIT growth

-118

-78.36

-207.05

-29.69

Net profit growth

-155.69

-124.01

63,863.03

-107.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

928.77

508.52

560.87

810.75

640.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

928.77

508.52

560.87

810.75

640.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.12

2.6

177.53

2.87

5.2

Vardhman Polytex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vardhman Polytex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Adish Oswal

Non Executive Director

Manju Oswal

Non Executive Director

Suresh Kumar Banka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sagar Bhatia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanchi Taneja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rohit Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Kumar Ratra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vardhman Polytex Ltd

Summary

Promoted as a joint sector company by Mohta Industries (MIL) and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC), Vardman Polytex Ltd. (VPL) was incorporated as Punjab Mohta Polytex. The Companys principal activity is manufacturing of yarn & garments. The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 60 aggregating Rs 24.92 cr and 28.48 lac 13% secured NCDs of Rs 250 aggregating Rs 71.21 cr in Jan.95. The issue was to set up a 100% EOU with an installed capacity of 25,200 spindles in Punjab, expansion of its plant, and to meet long-term working capital needs. Total project cost was Rs 110.14 cr. VPL manufactures coarse, medium and fine counts of 100% cotton yarn. It also produces 100% acrylic yarn, acrylic cotton yarn, polyester cotton yarn and tyre cord yarn. The company exports its products to the UK, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan.During 1998-99, the company had taken expansion by way of a new unit of 19,872 spindles at Baddi at a cost of Rs 41 crs which was commissioned on November, 1999. The Bathinda unit was also upgraded with an investment of Rs.34.00 crore making it capable of competing with the best in cotton yarns.An expansion of spindles was taken up latter in the year 2001 at a cost of Rs.2845.00 lacs.The total cost was partly finance through internal accruals and partly from term loans from FIs. The company has started expansion plan to enhance the capacity to 25000 spindles for spinning and a dy
Company FAQs

What is the Vardhman Polytex Ltd share price today?

The Vardhman Polytex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Polytex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vardhman Polytex Ltd is ₹578.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vardhman Polytex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vardhman Polytex Ltd is 0 and -1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vardhman Polytex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vardhman Polytex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vardhman Polytex Ltd is ₹4.95 and ₹14.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vardhman Polytex Ltd?

Vardhman Polytex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 120.92%, 3 Years at 77.99%, 1 Year at 149.60%, 6 Month at 48.94%, 3 Month at -5.53% and 1 Month at 15.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vardhman Polytex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vardhman Polytex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.76 %
Institutions - 0.22 %
Public - 69.02 %

