|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.33
-39.39
-2.94
-6.64
Op profit growth
-5,118
-100.49
0.68
-12.35
EBIT growth
-118.16
-132.82
-44.79
46.59
Net profit growth
-155.67
-404.4
122.84
-66.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.82
-0.05
6.2
5.97
EBIT margin
0.45
-2.28
4.21
7.41
Net profit margin
-11.14
18.15
-3.61
-1.57
RoCE
1.11
-3.49
7.42
12.06
RoNW
4.43
-14.88
24.37
-68.11
RoA
-6.77
6.95
-1.59
-0.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-25.43
45.68
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-32
38.63
-28.68
-23.89
Book value per share
-156.33
-130.51
-22.98
-7.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.05
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.04
0
-0.2
-0.13
P/B
0
0
-0.21
-0.42
EV/EBIDTA
33.07
172.34
9.5
5.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.02
0.01
0.03
0.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
5.02
29.78
34.84
31.1
Inventory days
14.24
35.5
34.37
45.95
Creditor days
-50.77
-47.59
-33.88
-32.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.03
0.21
-0.53
-0.82
Net debt / equity
-1.5
-1.68
-9.93
-30.15
Net debt / op. profit
36.39
-1,709.97
8.86
9.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.09
-76.71
-68.14
-66.56
Employee costs
-7.62
-8.05
-7.84
-7.6
Other costs
-16.45
-15.27
-17.81
-19.84
