Vardhman Polytex Ltd Key Ratios

14.26
(4.93%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:54:50 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vardhman Polytex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.33

-39.39

-2.94

-6.64

Op profit growth

-5,118

-100.49

0.68

-12.35

EBIT growth

-118.16

-132.82

-44.79

46.59

Net profit growth

-155.67

-404.4

122.84

-66.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.82

-0.05

6.2

5.97

EBIT margin

0.45

-2.28

4.21

7.41

Net profit margin

-11.14

18.15

-3.61

-1.57

RoCE

1.11

-3.49

7.42

12.06

RoNW

4.43

-14.88

24.37

-68.11

RoA

-6.77

6.95

-1.59

-0.64

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-25.43

45.68

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-32

38.63

-28.68

-23.89

Book value per share

-156.33

-130.51

-22.98

-7.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.05

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.04

0

-0.2

-0.13

P/B

0

0

-0.21

-0.42

EV/EBIDTA

33.07

172.34

9.5

5.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.02

0.01

0.03

0.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

5.02

29.78

34.84

31.1

Inventory days

14.24

35.5

34.37

45.95

Creditor days

-50.77

-47.59

-33.88

-32.45

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.03

0.21

-0.53

-0.82

Net debt / equity

-1.5

-1.68

-9.93

-30.15

Net debt / op. profit

36.39

-1,709.97

8.86

9.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.09

-76.71

-68.14

-66.56

Employee costs

-7.62

-8.05

-7.84

-7.6

Other costs

-16.45

-15.27

-17.81

-19.84

