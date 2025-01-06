Vardhman Polytex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-56.69
-72.56
-125.11
-0.66
Depreciation
-14.53
-15.63
-20.52
-20.65
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-15.56
102.8
-241.22
-8.22
Other operating items
Operating
-86.78
14.59
-386.85
-29.54
Capital expenditure
-0.43
-20.29
2.02
25.4
Free cash flow
-87.21
-5.69
-384.82
-4.14
Equity raised
-626.67
-753.87
169.86
170.86
Investing
0
0
-91.32
-0.13
Financing
44.9
47.78
63.11
12.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-668.99
-711.79
-243.17
179.42
