Vardhman Polytex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.25
(4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Vardhman Polytex Ltd

Vardhman Polytex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-56.69

-72.56

-125.11

-0.66

Depreciation

-14.53

-15.63

-20.52

-20.65

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-15.56

102.8

-241.22

-8.22

Other operating items

Operating

-86.78

14.59

-386.85

-29.54

Capital expenditure

-0.43

-20.29

2.02

25.4

Free cash flow

-87.21

-5.69

-384.82

-4.14

Equity raised

-626.67

-753.87

169.86

170.86

Investing

0

0

-91.32

-0.13

Financing

44.9

47.78

63.11

12.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-668.99

-711.79

-243.17

179.42

