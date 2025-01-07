iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Polytex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.91
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

508.27

560.66

621.35

859.24

yoy growth (%)

-9.34

-9.76

-27.68

-2.14

Raw materials

-371.69

-430.27

-487.35

-600.81

As % of sales

73.12

76.74

78.43

69.92

Employee costs

-38.69

-45.15

-47.94

-54.85

As % of sales

7.61

8.05

7.71

6.38

Other costs

-83.62

-85.64

-129.18

-141.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.45

15.27

20.79

16.45

Operating profit

14.25

-0.4

-43.13

62.17

OPM

2.8

-0.07

-6.94

7.23

Depreciation

-14.53

-15.63

-20.52

-20.65

Interest expense

-59

-59.69

-65.66

-56.19

Other income

2.59

3.18

4.2

14.01

Profit before tax

-56.69

-72.56

-125.11

-0.66

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-56.69

-72.56

-125.11

-0.66

Exceptional items

0

174.35

-298.76

0

Net profit

-56.69

101.78

-423.88

-0.66

yoy growth (%)

-155.69

-124.01

63,863.03

-107.34

NPM

-11.15

18.15

-68.21

-0.07

