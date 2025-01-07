Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
508.27
560.66
621.35
859.24
yoy growth (%)
-9.34
-9.76
-27.68
-2.14
Raw materials
-371.69
-430.27
-487.35
-600.81
As % of sales
73.12
76.74
78.43
69.92
Employee costs
-38.69
-45.15
-47.94
-54.85
As % of sales
7.61
8.05
7.71
6.38
Other costs
-83.62
-85.64
-129.18
-141.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.45
15.27
20.79
16.45
Operating profit
14.25
-0.4
-43.13
62.17
OPM
2.8
-0.07
-6.94
7.23
Depreciation
-14.53
-15.63
-20.52
-20.65
Interest expense
-59
-59.69
-65.66
-56.19
Other income
2.59
3.18
4.2
14.01
Profit before tax
-56.69
-72.56
-125.11
-0.66
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-56.69
-72.56
-125.11
-0.66
Exceptional items
0
174.35
-298.76
0
Net profit
-56.69
101.78
-423.88
-0.66
yoy growth (%)
-155.69
-124.01
63,863.03
-107.34
NPM
-11.15
18.15
-68.21
-0.07
