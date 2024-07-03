Vardhman Polytex Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
522.06
406.71
345.09
163.43
258.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
522.06
406.71
345.09
163.43
258.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.39
1.73
1.29
1.31
176.13
Total Income
523.45
408.44
346.38
164.74
434.66
Total Expenditure
496.81
372.71
327.51
166.63
255.73
PBIDT
26.64
35.73
18.87
-1.89
178.94
Interest
33.19
30.98
27.11
31.9
30.1
PBDT
-6.55
4.76
-8.24
-33.79
148.83
Depreciation
6.69
7.02
7.08
7.57
7.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-13.23
-2.27
-15.33
-41.37
141.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.23
-2.27
-15.33
-41.37
141.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
174.35
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.23
-2.27
-15.33
-41.37
-32.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-1.02
0
-18.56
63.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.29
22.29
22.29
22.29
22.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.1
8.78
5.46
-1.15
69.21
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-2.53
-0.55
-4.44
-25.31
54.72
