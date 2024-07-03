iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vardhman Polytex Ltd Half Yearly Results

14.6
(4.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020

Gross Sales

522.06

406.71

345.09

163.43

258.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

522.06

406.71

345.09

163.43

258.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.39

1.73

1.29

1.31

176.13

Total Income

523.45

408.44

346.38

164.74

434.66

Total Expenditure

496.81

372.71

327.51

166.63

255.73

PBIDT

26.64

35.73

18.87

-1.89

178.94

Interest

33.19

30.98

27.11

31.9

30.1

PBDT

-6.55

4.76

-8.24

-33.79

148.83

Depreciation

6.69

7.02

7.08

7.57

7.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-13.23

-2.27

-15.33

-41.37

141.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.23

-2.27

-15.33

-41.37

141.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

174.35

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.23

-2.27

-15.33

-41.37

-32.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-1.02

0

-18.56

63.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.29

22.29

22.29

22.29

22.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.1

8.78

5.46

-1.15

69.21

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-2.53

-0.55

-4.44

-25.31

54.72

Vardhman Polytex: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vardhman Polytex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.