Vardhman Polytex Ltd Balance Sheet

13.58
(-5.03%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:19:51 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.39

22.29

22.29

22.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-396.43

-384.6

-385.85

-370.44

Net Worth

-361.04

-362.31

-363.56

-348.15

Minority Interest

Debt

76.19

447.48

528.96

523.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

11.28

24.02

21.49

23.27

Total Liabilities

-273.57

109.19

186.89

198.56

Fixed Assets

129.56

158.79

170.07

182.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

61.44

74.18

71.65

73.44

Networking Capital

-465.68

-124.21

-54.98

-57.65

Inventories

16.81

15.93

43.75

18.92

Inventory Days

13.58

Sundry Debtors

0.04

0.19

10.8

8.3

Debtor Days

5.96

Other Current Assets

77.92

65.9

51.17

45.35

Sundry Creditors

-186.15

-143.44

-100.8

-74.94

Creditor Days

53.81

Other Current Liabilities

-374.3

-62.79

-59.9

-55.28

Cash

1.11

0.44

0.15

0.09

Total Assets

-273.56

109.21

186.9

198.58

