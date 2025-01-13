Vardhman Polytex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.39
22.29
22.29
22.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-396.43
-384.6
-385.85
-370.44
Net Worth
-361.04
-362.31
-363.56
-348.15
Minority Interest
Debt
76.19
447.48
528.96
523.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.28
24.02
21.49
23.27
Total Liabilities
-273.57
109.19
186.89
198.56
Fixed Assets
129.56
158.79
170.07
182.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
61.44
74.18
71.65
73.44
Networking Capital
-465.68
-124.21
-54.98
-57.65
Inventories
16.81
15.93
43.75
18.92
Inventory Days
13.58
Sundry Debtors
0.04
0.19
10.8
8.3
Debtor Days
5.96
Other Current Assets
77.92
65.9
51.17
45.35
Sundry Creditors
-186.15
-143.44
-100.8
-74.94
Creditor Days
53.81
Other Current Liabilities
-374.3
-62.79
-59.9
-55.28
Cash
1.11
0.44
0.15
0.09
Total Assets
-273.56
109.21
186.9
198.58
