Vardhman Polytex Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
650.71
314.55
425.28
597.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
650.71
314.55
425.28
597.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.51
1.96
2.34
2.35
Total Income
653.22
316.51
427.62
599.77
Total Expenditure
604.69
317.98
430.12
599.56
PBIDT
48.53
-1.47
-2.5
0.21
Interest
46.8
42.96
45.13
45.12
PBDT
1.73
-44.42
-47.63
-44.91
Depreciation
10.46
11.07
12.12
13.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-8.74
-55.51
-59.76
-58.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-8.74
-55.51
-59.76
-58.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.74
-55.51
-59.76
-58.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.92
-24.9
-26.81
-26.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.29
22.29
22.29
22.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.45
-0.46
-0.58
0.03
PBDTM(%)
0.26
-14.12
-11.19
-7.51
PATM(%)
-1.34
-17.64
-14.05
-9.85
