Vardhman Polytex Ltd Nine Monthly Results

14.6
(4.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:50 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

650.71

314.55

425.28

597.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

650.71

314.55

425.28

597.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.51

1.96

2.34

2.35

Total Income

653.22

316.51

427.62

599.77

Total Expenditure

604.69

317.98

430.12

599.56

PBIDT

48.53

-1.47

-2.5

0.21

Interest

46.8

42.96

45.13

45.12

PBDT

1.73

-44.42

-47.63

-44.91

Depreciation

10.46

11.07

12.12

13.94

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-8.74

-55.51

-59.76

-58.86

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-8.74

-55.51

-59.76

-58.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-8.74

-55.51

-59.76

-58.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.92

-24.9

-26.81

-26.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.29

22.29

22.29

22.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.45

-0.46

-0.58

0.03

PBDTM(%)

0.26

-14.12

-11.19

-7.51

PATM(%)

-1.34

-17.64

-14.05

-9.85

