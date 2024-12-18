Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 14 Dec 2024

VARDHMAN POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising by way of issue of equity shares or any other instrument or security including warrants or any other eligible securities through rights issue or preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the members at a general meeting or through postal ballot and further subject to such statutory/ regulatory approvals as applicable and other related matters

Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board meeting is attached

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

outcome of board meeting held on 17.12.2024 for allotment of shares on conversion of warrants is attached.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

VARDHMAN POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024 Financial Results and outcome of board meeting dated 14.11.2024 attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Outcome of board meeting held on 09.10.2024 is attached. Outcome of board meeting held on 09.10.2024 for allotment of equity shares on rights basis is attached

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Disclosure for approval of Letter of offer for issuance of equity shares on rights basis is attached.

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024

VARDHMAN POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as determination of the rights issue price rights entitlement ratio etc. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 have, inter alia considered and approved the matters related to Rights Issue of Equity shares of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

VARDHMAN POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and AGM related matters. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

VARDHMAN POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of board meeting held on 27.05.2024 is attached herewith. Disclosure regarding Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

VARDHMAN POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 28th March 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. Vardhman Park Chandigarh Road Ludhiana - 141123 inter alia to consider and approve the Sub-division/ split of shares of the company having face value of Rs. 10 per share fully paid-up in such manner as the board may determine subject to the approval of shareholders of the company. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of lnsider Trading) Regulations 2015 and company code for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the company shall remain closed from 12.03.2024 till 48 hours from the declaration of outcome of Board Meeting on 28th March 2024. Kindly note and display the notice on your Notice Board for the information of members of your exchange and general Public. Outcome of board meeting is attached. Outcome of board meeting held on 28-03-2024: 1. Subdivision of equity shares 2. Alteration of Capital Clause in MOA 3. Sale or otherwise dispose of the inefficient, obsolete, redundant plant and machinery situated at Bathinda unit of the company. 4. Appointment of Mr. Rohit Jain as Independent Director. 5. Reconstitution of Committees 6. Approval of notice of Postal Ballot. Disclosure for appointment of Mr. Rohit Jain as an Additional Director in the category of Non- Executive Independent Director of the company is attached. Disclosure regarding sale or otherwise disposal of inefficient, obsolete and redundant plant and machinery situated at Bathinda Unit of the company is attached. Disclosure regarding alteration of capital clause of MOA consequent upon subdivision of equity shares is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024