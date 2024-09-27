|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Notice of AGM scheduled to be held on 27.09.2024 alongwith Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 is attached herewith. Scrutinizers report dated 28.09.2024 alongwith voting results for AGM held on 27.09.2024 is being submitted in compliance with regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
