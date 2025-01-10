TO THE MEMBERS OF

VARDHMAN POLYTEX LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of VARDHMAN POLYTEX LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and notes to the financial statement, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter stated in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of this report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified opinion

Note No. 49 of the Ind AS financial statements regarding crediting a profit of Rs 396.44 Lacs due on payment of FCCB liability to the statement of profit & loss during the year ended March 31,201 7 which should have been credited in the statement of profit & loss on payment of FCCB liability which is still outstanding to the tune of 216,116 USD as on March 31,2024 is not in compliance with the requirements of para 27 of the Ind AS 1- Presentation of Financial Statements w.r.t. preparation of financial statements on accrual basis. Consequently, the profit and loss has been overstated by the above mentioned amount. The company has settled the matter with Axis bank where in a payment plan has been agreed (Final Payment date being 30th September, 2024).

We further report that, had the impact of our observations made in para above been considered, the net loss and the net worth, for the period ended, would have increased and decreased respectively by Rs. 396.44 Lacs.

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind As Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to this matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Principal Audit Procedures: The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands till the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Refer Notes to the Ind AS Financial Statements

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The respective Management and Board of Directors of the companies are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users, taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind As financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company of which we are the independent auditors to express an opinion on the Statement. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial information of the Company of which we are the independent auditors.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide to those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on the financial position of the company. Refer note 39 to the financial statements.

ii) The Company has long-term contracts as at March 31, 2024 for which there were no material foreseeable losses. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024.

iii) There are no amounts to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to he best of its knowledge and belief, that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, that no funds have been received by the Company or its joint operation from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (Edit Log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year, for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule3(1) of the Companies(Accounts) Rules, 201 4 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Romesh K Aggarwal & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN - 000711 N Sd/- Ruchir Singla Partner Place - Ludhiana M. No. 519347 Dated - May 27, 2024 UDIN - 24519347BKFJML5782

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 (f) under "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of VARDHMAN POLYTEX LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Romesh K Aggarwal & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN - 000711 N Sd/- Ruchir Singla Partner Place - Ludhiana M. No. 519347 Dated - May 27, 2024 UDIN - 24519347BKFJML5782

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i). In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particular of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our exam ination of records of the company, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of record of the company, title deeds of immovable property are held in name of company except for the following:

Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative# of promoter*/ director or employee of promoter/director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the Company** Mr. Subhash Sharma No 22.06.2011 State Government rules Mr. Subhash Sharma No 01.02.2011 State Government rules Mr. Subhash Sharma No 13.12.2010 State Government rules

In this respect, the Company has already paid full consideration as per agreement of Purchase of said property. However, approval of Himachal Pradesh Government for registration of Property in the name of Company is yet to be received.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii). (a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable interval. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, during the year the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from a consortium of banks on the basis of the security of current assets. The company is not availing any working capital limits from any bank/financial institutions. Therefore, no quarterly statements are required to be submitted.

(iii). According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company, during the year, has not made any investment in, or provided guarantees or security or granted any loan or advances in the nature of loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firm, limited liability partnership.

The company has granted unsecured loan and advances in the nature of loan to other parties in respect of which requisite information is as below.

a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per information and explanation given to us the company has provided loans to employee and advance in the nature of loan as below:

Particulars Loans Advance in the nature of Loans Aggregate amount during the year - Employees 6.50 Lacs Loan - Others Nil NA

b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all the above- mentioned loans to employees during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the receipt have been regular except Rs 3.55 Lacs which is not received regularly. This amount pertains to those employees who left and the same will be adjusted when full and final payment is made.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, Rs 3.55 Lacs is overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loan given.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) . According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 or 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed deposit from the public. Accordingly, clause (v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities except for Provident Fund which is outstanding for a period exceeding six months as on March 31, 2024.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for the Provident Fund which is outstanding to be deposited for the period of more than six months as on March 31, 2024 to the extent of 11 7.66 Lacs. Out of this 82.41 Lacs has been deposited as on date of the Audit report.

(b) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Period to which it pertains Amount in dispute Forum where dispute is pending Amount deposited Matter of disputed Central Excise Act,1944 Excise Duty 1997-98 42.34 Honble Punjab & Haryana High Court, Chandigarh 42.34 Difference on account of loose and packed yarn Excise Duty 2004-05 28.93 CESTAT, New Delhi - Cenvat credit on input has been reversed. Excise Duty 2008-09 103.2 Additional Commissioner C.E. Commissionerate, Chandigarh 7.74 Rebate on exports. Excise Duty 2009-10 1.14 Joint Secretary to Govt. of India, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi - Rebate on exports. Excise Duty 2014-15 168.55 Honble Punjab & Haryana High Court, Chandigarh - Rebate on exports. Excise Duty 2014-15 22.42 Joint Secretary to Govt. of India, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi Excise Duty 2017-18 50.63 Joint Secretary to Govt. of India, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi Excise Duty 2017-18 66.92 Central Excise (Appeals), Chandigarh 5.02 Service tax act Service tax 2004 - 05, 2005 - 06 and 2006 - 07 14.11 CESTAT, New Delhi 1.41 Service Tax on Overseas commission Service tax 2009-10 1.27 CESTAT, New Delhi - SCN for Service Tax refund claimed. Income Tax Act Income tax 1998-99 to 2002-2003, 2007-2008, 2016- 2017, 2017- 2018 10476.02 CIT (Appeals), Ludhiana 25.69 Disallowance of deduction under section 80HHC & 80M, 44AD & 68 of Income Tax Act, Disallowance of Interest u/s 36(1 )(iii) for investment in subsidiary companies, Disallowance of depreciation on profit on buy back of FCCB Bonds. Income tax 2004- 2005, 2005- 2006, 2006- 2007, 201 1-2012 to 2015-16 528.22 ITAT, Chandigarh 41.66 Disallowance of Interest u/s 36(1 )(iii) for investment in subsidiary companies, computation u/s 14A, Interest disallowance on advances to subsidiary companies u/s 36(1 )(iii) Disallowance of depreciation on profit on buy back of FCCB Bonds, Subscription of Share Capital - Section 68 Income tax 1998-99 to 2001-2002 2003- 2004, 2004- 2005 2008-09 to 2010-2011 527.14 Honble Punjab & Haryana High Court, Chandigarh 152.65 Disallowance of deduction under section 80HHC, 80IB & 80M, Disallowance of Interest u/s 36(1 )(iii) & as revenue expenditure or capital expenditure though matter decided by Honble SC in our favor and levy of interest u/s 234 D, Disallowance u/s 14-A. Income tax 2015- 16 & 2016- 17 3430.37 DCIT (TDS) - Failure to deduct TDS u/s 271C Income tax 2016-17 203.21 ITO (TDS) - Failure to deduct TDS u/s 271C Punjab General Sales Tax Act Punjab Vat 2000-01, 2001-02 17.61 DETC Appeal 4.41 Incremental production in respect of additional fixed capital investment. Punjab Vat 2005-06 0.49 DETC, Patiala 0.12 Punjab Vat 2006-07 33.08 DETC (Appeals), Faridkot (Pb.) - Disallowance of ITC in respect of purchases from M/s Chabra Ind. & ITC on Diesel. Punjab Vat 2008-09 62.14 VAT Tribunal, Punjab - Disallowance of ITC on Diesel & reversal of entry tax i n respect of branch tran sfer & 19(5) Punjab Vat 2009-10 79 VAT Tribunal, Punjab ITC on diesel, Reversal of 19(5) in exempted units, reversal of entry tax in respect of branch transfer & 19(5). Punjab VAT 2011-12 18 DETC Appeals, Faridkot 4.5 Interest on additional demand. Punjab VAT 2012-13 8.73 DETC Appeals, Faridkot 4.02 Interest on additional demand. Wealth Tax Act Wealth Tax A.Y. 1998-99 2.47 ITAT, Chandigarh - Dispute on valuation of land

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclose any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us as on March 31, 2024, the Company has defaulted in the repayment of dues to Phoenix ARC as per the LOAs signed to the tune of 5.37 Cr, out of which 3.02 Cr has been paid as on date of signing of financial statements and the audit report.

Also, in respect of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB), the instalment as settled with Axis bank pertaining to March 2024 amounting to USD 1,08,058 is in default as on March 31, 2024.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not been granted any term loan during the year.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no fund has been raised on short- term basis.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us and on overall examination of financial statement of the company, we report that Company has not taken fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associate or joint venture.

(f) According to information and explanation given to us and procedure performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the Year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate company (as defined under the act).

(x) (a) The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, Accordingly Clause, (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the current year 130,00,000 share warrants have been issued to non- promoters. Out of which equity shares have been allotted on conversion of 50,00,000 warrants, after receipt of complete amount equivalent to Warrant Issue Price as required under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations. As on date, balance 80,00,000 convertible warrants stand pending for conversion according to the terms.

(xi) . (a) Based on the examination of the books and records of the company and according to the Information and explanation given to us, considering the principle of materiality outline in the standard of auditing we report that no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, no report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the act has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed Under Rules 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rules, 2014 with the central government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) The auditor has not received any complaints from whistle-blower during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (xi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected its directors and hence the provision of section 192 of the companies act 2013, are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Therefore provision of clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable to company hence not commented upon.

The Company does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Based on the procedure performed and information and explanation given by the management the company has incurred cash loss in the current financial year amounting to 1660.14 Lacs and there was no cash loss in previous financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of financial ratio, ageing and the expected dates of realization of the financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement, our knowledge of the board of director and management plans and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumption nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists on the date of audit report indicating that the company is not capable meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses (xx)(a) and (xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.