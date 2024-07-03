Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹181.4
Prev. Close₹179.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.21
Day's High₹181.4
Day's Low₹170.82
52 Week's High₹248
52 Week's Low₹128.15
Book Value₹104.26
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)177.27
P/E25.49
EPS7.09
Divi. Yield0.28
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.19
5.19
5.19
5.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.6
101.64
86.06
70.9
Net Worth
110.79
106.83
91.25
76.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
118.26
174.66
174.8
166.73
yoy growth (%)
-32.28
-0.08
4.84
27.51
Raw materials
-61.83
-106.31
-110.63
-102.05
As % of sales
52.28
60.86
63.29
61.2
Employee costs
-7.71
-10.7
-10.71
-9.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.81
8.8
9.59
8.38
Depreciation
-6.88
-7.27
-6.19
-6.01
Tax paid
-4.22
-1.94
-2.01
-2.43
Working capital
-3.7
-4.61
2.1
2.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.28
-0.08
4.84
27.51
Op profit growth
17.08
16.24
-16.54
15.58
EBIT growth
30.91
14.33
-21
25
Net profit growth
54.32
-9.4
27.24
-14.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
WTD & Executive Director
Giulia Bosco
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vasthupal R Mehta
Chairman & Independent Directo
Meenakshi Sundaram Rajkumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Babu Chandrasekhar Ramakrishnan
Non Independent Executive Dire
Ramesh Shenoy Kalyanpur
Non Independent Executive Dire
Narayanasamy Balu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shanthi P
WTD & Additional Director
Nishanth Balu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lambodhara Textiles Ltd
Summary
Promoted by R. Santosh, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd was founded in March, 1994 with a capacity of 3,024 spindles. Over the years, the Company has grown in size and currently has a capacity of 37,856 spindles, with 33,224 spindles producing fancy yarns. The yarn spinning mill is fully modernized with state of art technology and infrastructure. The Company has its factory at Thazhaiyuthu (Palani taluk), Tamilnadu.It started the operations by taking over a sick unit which was sold by the Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Corporation in May 94. In 1994-95, it completed an expansion project to install 5760 spindles more with an additional capacity of 3700 kg per day, taking the total capacity to 10,404 spindles with a capacity of 6400 kg per day.A public issue was made to the extent of Rs.120 lacs to part finance the companys expansion programme which the company undertook in 1995. The installed capacity of Polyster Cotton Blended Yarn was increased from 11348 Spindles to 12736 Spindles in 2000-2001. The Company specialize in manufacturing slub yarns, multi count and multi twist yarns, siro yarns and neppy yarns. It produce yarns using Polyester, Polyester variants, Viscose, Modal, Excel and Flax as raw materials.Lambodhara Textiles is today a dominant player in the fancy yarn market utilizing the latest technology, superior quality raw materials and stringent quality control. They are well established in the domestic market and command premiums for their products. It has commenced expo
Read More
The Lambodhara Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹170.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd is ₹177.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd is 25.49 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lambodhara Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd is ₹128.15 and ₹248 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.80%, 3 Years at 19.74%, 1 Year at 13.17%, 6 Month at 14.82%, 3 Month at 5.73% and 1 Month at 2.82%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.