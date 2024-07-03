iifl-logo-icon 1
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Share Price

170.82
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:05:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open181.4
  • Day's High181.4
  • 52 Wk High248
  • Prev. Close179.82
  • Day's Low170.82
  • 52 Wk Low 128.15
  • Turnover (lac)24.21
  • P/E25.49
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value104.26
  • EPS7.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)177.27
  • Div. Yield0.28
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

181.4

Prev. Close

179.82

Turnover(Lac.)

24.21

Day's High

181.4

Day's Low

170.82

52 Week's High

248

52 Week's Low

128.15

Book Value

104.26

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

177.27

P/E

25.49

EPS

7.09

Divi. Yield

0.28

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 26.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.19

5.19

5.19

5.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

105.6

101.64

86.06

70.9

Net Worth

110.79

106.83

91.25

76.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

118.26

174.66

174.8

166.73

yoy growth (%)

-32.28

-0.08

4.84

27.51

Raw materials

-61.83

-106.31

-110.63

-102.05

As % of sales

52.28

60.86

63.29

61.2

Employee costs

-7.71

-10.7

-10.71

-9.91

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.81

8.8

9.59

8.38

Depreciation

-6.88

-7.27

-6.19

-6.01

Tax paid

-4.22

-1.94

-2.01

-2.43

Working capital

-3.7

-4.61

2.1

2.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.28

-0.08

4.84

27.51

Op profit growth

17.08

16.24

-16.54

15.58

EBIT growth

30.91

14.33

-21

25

Net profit growth

54.32

-9.4

27.24

-14.94

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lambodhara Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

WTD & Executive Director

Giulia Bosco

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vasthupal R Mehta

Chairman & Independent Directo

Meenakshi Sundaram Rajkumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Babu Chandrasekhar Ramakrishnan

Non Independent Executive Dire

Ramesh Shenoy Kalyanpur

Non Independent Executive Dire

Narayanasamy Balu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shanthi P

WTD & Additional Director

Nishanth Balu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lambodhara Textiles Ltd

Summary

Promoted by R. Santosh, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd was founded in March, 1994 with a capacity of 3,024 spindles. Over the years, the Company has grown in size and currently has a capacity of 37,856 spindles, with 33,224 spindles producing fancy yarns. The yarn spinning mill is fully modernized with state of art technology and infrastructure. The Company has its factory at Thazhaiyuthu (Palani taluk), Tamilnadu.It started the operations by taking over a sick unit which was sold by the Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Corporation in May 94. In 1994-95, it completed an expansion project to install 5760 spindles more with an additional capacity of 3700 kg per day, taking the total capacity to 10,404 spindles with a capacity of 6400 kg per day.A public issue was made to the extent of Rs.120 lacs to part finance the companys expansion programme which the company undertook in 1995. The installed capacity of Polyster Cotton Blended Yarn was increased from 11348 Spindles to 12736 Spindles in 2000-2001. The Company specialize in manufacturing slub yarns, multi count and multi twist yarns, siro yarns and neppy yarns. It produce yarns using Polyester, Polyester variants, Viscose, Modal, Excel and Flax as raw materials.Lambodhara Textiles is today a dominant player in the fancy yarn market utilizing the latest technology, superior quality raw materials and stringent quality control. They are well established in the domestic market and command premiums for their products. It has commenced expo
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lambodhara Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Lambodhara Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹170.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd is ₹177.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd is 25.49 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lambodhara Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd is ₹128.15 and ₹248 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd?

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.80%, 3 Years at 19.74%, 1 Year at 13.17%, 6 Month at 14.82%, 3 Month at 5.73% and 1 Month at 2.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.17 %
Institutions - 0.16 %
Public - 26.67 %

