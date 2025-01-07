Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
118.26
174.66
174.8
166.73
yoy growth (%)
-32.28
-0.08
4.84
27.51
Raw materials
-61.83
-106.31
-110.63
-102.05
As % of sales
52.28
60.86
63.29
61.2
Employee costs
-7.71
-10.7
-10.71
-9.91
As % of sales
6.52
6.12
6.13
5.94
Other costs
-25.53
-37.84
-36.42
-34.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.59
21.66
20.83
20.6
Operating profit
23.17
19.79
17.03
20.4
OPM
19.59
11.33
9.74
12.23
Depreciation
-6.88
-7.27
-6.19
-6.01
Interest expense
-2.94
-4.76
-2.27
-6.63
Other income
1.46
1.04
1.02
0.62
Profit before tax
14.81
8.8
9.59
8.38
Taxes
-4.22
-1.94
-2.01
-2.43
Tax rate
-28.51
-22.06
-21.05
-29.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.58
6.86
7.57
5.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.58
6.86
7.57
5.95
yoy growth (%)
54.32
-9.4
27.24
-14.94
NPM
8.95
3.92
4.33
3.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.