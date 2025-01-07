iifl-logo-icon 1
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

167.15
(-2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:35 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lambodhara Textiles Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

118.26

174.66

174.8

166.73

yoy growth (%)

-32.28

-0.08

4.84

27.51

Raw materials

-61.83

-106.31

-110.63

-102.05

As % of sales

52.28

60.86

63.29

61.2

Employee costs

-7.71

-10.7

-10.71

-9.91

As % of sales

6.52

6.12

6.13

5.94

Other costs

-25.53

-37.84

-36.42

-34.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.59

21.66

20.83

20.6

Operating profit

23.17

19.79

17.03

20.4

OPM

19.59

11.33

9.74

12.23

Depreciation

-6.88

-7.27

-6.19

-6.01

Interest expense

-2.94

-4.76

-2.27

-6.63

Other income

1.46

1.04

1.02

0.62

Profit before tax

14.81

8.8

9.59

8.38

Taxes

-4.22

-1.94

-2.01

-2.43

Tax rate

-28.51

-22.06

-21.05

-29.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.58

6.86

7.57

5.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.58

6.86

7.57

5.95

yoy growth (%)

54.32

-9.4

27.24

-14.94

NPM

8.95

3.92

4.33

3.56

