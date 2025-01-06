iifl-logo-icon 1
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

170.84
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Lambodhara Text. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.81

8.8

9.59

8.38

Depreciation

-6.88

-7.27

-6.19

-6.01

Tax paid

-4.22

-1.94

-2.01

-2.43

Working capital

-3.7

-4.61

2.1

2.62

Other operating items

Operating

0

-5.02

3.48

2.55

Capital expenditure

6.35

17.59

12.14

3.64

Free cash flow

6.34

12.56

15.62

6.2

Equity raised

118.25

102.53

89.62

77.37

Investing

12.91

-0.13

0.25

-0.03

Financing

18.86

24.5

20.68

13.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.95

Net in cash

156.37

139.47

126.17

98.05

