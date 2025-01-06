Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.81
8.8
9.59
8.38
Depreciation
-6.88
-7.27
-6.19
-6.01
Tax paid
-4.22
-1.94
-2.01
-2.43
Working capital
-3.7
-4.61
2.1
2.62
Other operating items
Operating
0
-5.02
3.48
2.55
Capital expenditure
6.35
17.59
12.14
3.64
Free cash flow
6.34
12.56
15.62
6.2
Equity raised
118.25
102.53
89.62
77.37
Investing
12.91
-0.13
0.25
-0.03
Financing
18.86
24.5
20.68
13.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.95
Net in cash
156.37
139.47
126.17
98.05
