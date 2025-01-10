Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.19
5.19
5.19
5.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.6
101.64
86.06
70.9
Net Worth
110.79
106.83
91.25
76.09
Minority Interest
Debt
56.88
56.03
41.33
42.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.75
9.77
8.1
6.96
Total Liabilities
179.42
172.63
140.68
125.08
Fixed Assets
112.39
109.55
82.97
83.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
33.68
28.32
27.36
13.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.9
29.98
29.84
20.17
Inventories
17.94
12.93
9.29
14.51
Inventory Days
44.78
Sundry Debtors
7.68
10.78
9.75
7.58
Debtor Days
23.39
Other Current Assets
17.14
23.13
27.99
12.07
Sundry Creditors
-2.56
-3.01
-3.27
-4.42
Creditor Days
13.64
Other Current Liabilities
-10.3
-13.85
-13.92
-9.57
Cash
3.45
4.77
0.5
8.4
Total Assets
179.42
172.62
140.67
125.06
