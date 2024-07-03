Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Summary

Promoted by R. Santosh, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd was founded in March, 1994 with a capacity of 3,024 spindles. Over the years, the Company has grown in size and currently has a capacity of 37,856 spindles, with 33,224 spindles producing fancy yarns. The yarn spinning mill is fully modernized with state of art technology and infrastructure. The Company has its factory at Thazhaiyuthu (Palani taluk), Tamilnadu.It started the operations by taking over a sick unit which was sold by the Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Corporation in May 94. In 1994-95, it completed an expansion project to install 5760 spindles more with an additional capacity of 3700 kg per day, taking the total capacity to 10,404 spindles with a capacity of 6400 kg per day.A public issue was made to the extent of Rs.120 lacs to part finance the companys expansion programme which the company undertook in 1995. The installed capacity of Polyster Cotton Blended Yarn was increased from 11348 Spindles to 12736 Spindles in 2000-2001. The Company specialize in manufacturing slub yarns, multi count and multi twist yarns, siro yarns and neppy yarns. It produce yarns using Polyester, Polyester variants, Viscose, Modal, Excel and Flax as raw materials.Lambodhara Textiles is today a dominant player in the fancy yarn market utilizing the latest technology, superior quality raw materials and stringent quality control. They are well established in the domestic market and command premiums for their products. It has commenced exports in 2011 and the volume has grown exponentially since then.