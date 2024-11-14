iifl-logo-icon 1
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Board Meeting

Lambodhara Text. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
LAMBODHARA TEXTILES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held earlier today, have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
LAMBODHARA TEXTILES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held earlier today, have approved the following: 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Approved and recommended the proposal for obtaining the approval of shareholders for the material related party transactions 3. Approved the appointment of Mr. K Narendra and Mr. Vishnu Rajkumar Nischal as Additional Directors in the capacity of Independent Directors of the Company with effect from August 13, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders 4. Approved the appointment of Mr. Ramakrishnan Baba Chandrasekar as the Chairman of the Company with effect from September 11, 2024 5. Took note of the completion of tenure of Mr. Meenakshi Sundaram Rajkumar and Mr. Vastupal Rajnikant Mehta as Independent Directors of the Company with effect from September 10, 2024. 6. Approved convening of the Annual General Meeting on September 16, 2024 and book closure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
LAMBODHARA TEXTILES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to declare Dividend on the equity shares of the Company if any 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the following documents; a) Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Report 2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per share of Rs.5/- each (10% on the face value of Rs.5/- each) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 3. Approved the appointment of M/s. MDS & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 4. Approved the appointment of M/s. C.S.Hanumantha Rao & Co, Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 5. Approved the appointment of Mrs.K.V.Anandhi, Chartered Accountant as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
LAMBODHARA TEXTILES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 3Lst December2O23. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, 12th February, 2024 had inter-alia considered and approved the following; 1. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with the limited review report issued by M/s Mohan & Venkataraman, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Radhakrishnan Santossh as the Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from 12th February, 2024. the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 12th February 2024 has interalia considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report Based on the recommendation of nomination and remuneration committed and approval of the audit committee, the Board of directors has appointed Mr.R Santossh as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 12th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

