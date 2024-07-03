Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹45.71
Prev. Close₹45.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.7
Day's High₹47.95
Day's Low₹43.42
52 Week's High₹97.2
52 Week's Low₹40.01
Book Value₹-39.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)144.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.13
33.13
33.13
33.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-89.52
115.28
230.52
383.03
Net Worth
-56.39
148.41
263.65
416.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
190.38
291.04
989.27
1,712.87
yoy growth (%)
-34.58
-70.58
-42.24
-12.05
Raw materials
-25.39
-82.59
-873.62
-1,758.08
As % of sales
13.33
28.37
88.3
102.63
Employee costs
-50.25
-67.92
-99.48
-107.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-248.42
-93.51
-342.24
-627.87
Depreciation
-107.23
-107.82
-111.63
-114.08
Tax paid
0
0
-554.59
296.82
Working capital
160.32
-415.45
-1,537.24
-552.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.58
-70.58
-42.24
-12.05
Op profit growth
132.08
-77.52
-43.49
-285.65
EBIT growth
167.21
-72.39
-33.82
-694.4
Net profit growth
-300.86
14.36
298.49
38.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
374.27
554.37
420.13
190.38
352.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
374.27
554.37
420.13
190.38
352.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.94
30.08
9.8
2,757.86
99.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajeev Bhalla
Whole-time Director
Naveen Arora
Chairman & Independent Directo
RAJIV KUMAR MAHESHWARY
Nominee
Anukool Bhatnagar
Company Secretary
Aarti Sharma
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Kumar Mehtani
Non Executive Director
Shashank Rai
Independent Director
Ashwani Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd
Summary
SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. was initially incorporated under the name Saluja Exim Ltd as a public limited company on May 8, 2000. It is a part of the R S Saluja Group of Companies set up by Mr. Ram Saran Saluja. The R S Saluja Group has been in existence for more than 35 years, having facilities for manufacture of yarns, fabrics, garments. In the year 2003, the company name was changed to SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd.The company has vertically integrated multi-product textile company, manufacturing and exporting Knitted Garments, Terry Towels, Knitted & Processed Fabric and various kind of Yarn with production facilities located at Ludhiana and NawanSheher in Punjab, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Sehore in Madhya Pradesh. To cater to target exports markets, the company has opened representative offices in Russia and Dubai. Presently, majority of garments is exported to Russia and U.A.E. The company has operating with a consolidated capacity to manufacture 6 million garment pieces per annum and capacities in cotton yarn, fabric knitting, and fabric processing & dyeing are at approximately 49,056 spindles (11,088 tons yarns per annum), 4,050 tons per annum of fabric knitting per annum and 3,000 tons per annum of fabric processing & dyeing respectively.The Company was admitted as a 99% partner in M/s S E Exports (Firm) from April 1, 2005, with two Promoters viz. Mr. Dhiraj Saluja and Mrs. Reema Saluja, as the other two partners with 0.5% stake each vide partnership deed date
Read More
The SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd is ₹144.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd is 0 and -1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd is ₹40.01 and ₹97.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 124.59%, 3 Years at 0.97%, 1 Year at -45.78%, 6 Month at -23.92%, 3 Month at -19.55% and 1 Month at -10.48%.
