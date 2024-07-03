iifl-logo-icon 1
SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Share Price

43.65
(-4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.71
  • Day's High47.95
  • 52 Wk High97.2
  • Prev. Close45.71
  • Day's Low43.42
  • 52 Wk Low 40.01
  • Turnover (lac)11.7
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-39.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)144.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

45.71

Prev. Close

45.71

Turnover(Lac.)

11.7

Day's High

47.95

Day's Low

43.42

52 Week's High

97.2

52 Week's Low

40.01

Book Value

-39.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

144.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Corporate Action

21 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 14.03%

Institutions: 14.03%

Non-Institutions: 10.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.13

33.13

33.13

33.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-89.52

115.28

230.52

383.03

Net Worth

-56.39

148.41

263.65

416.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

190.38

291.04

989.27

1,712.87

yoy growth (%)

-34.58

-70.58

-42.24

-12.05

Raw materials

-25.39

-82.59

-873.62

-1,758.08

As % of sales

13.33

28.37

88.3

102.63

Employee costs

-50.25

-67.92

-99.48

-107.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-248.42

-93.51

-342.24

-627.87

Depreciation

-107.23

-107.82

-111.63

-114.08

Tax paid

0

0

-554.59

296.82

Working capital

160.32

-415.45

-1,537.24

-552.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.58

-70.58

-42.24

-12.05

Op profit growth

132.08

-77.52

-43.49

-285.65

EBIT growth

167.21

-72.39

-33.82

-694.4

Net profit growth

-300.86

14.36

298.49

38.71

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

374.27

554.37

420.13

190.38

352.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

374.27

554.37

420.13

190.38

352.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.94

30.08

9.8

2,757.86

99.03

View Annually Results

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajeev Bhalla

Whole-time Director

Naveen Arora

Chairman & Independent Directo

RAJIV KUMAR MAHESHWARY

Nominee

Anukool Bhatnagar

Company Secretary

Aarti Sharma

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Kumar Mehtani

Non Executive Director

Shashank Rai

Independent Director

Ashwani Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd

Summary

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. was initially incorporated under the name Saluja Exim Ltd as a public limited company on May 8, 2000. It is a part of the R S Saluja Group of Companies set up by Mr. Ram Saran Saluja. The R S Saluja Group has been in existence for more than 35 years, having facilities for manufacture of yarns, fabrics, garments. In the year 2003, the company name was changed to SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd.The company has vertically integrated multi-product textile company, manufacturing and exporting Knitted Garments, Terry Towels, Knitted & Processed Fabric and various kind of Yarn with production facilities located at Ludhiana and NawanSheher in Punjab, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Sehore in Madhya Pradesh. To cater to target exports markets, the company has opened representative offices in Russia and Dubai. Presently, majority of garments is exported to Russia and U.A.E. The company has operating with a consolidated capacity to manufacture 6 million garment pieces per annum and capacities in cotton yarn, fabric knitting, and fabric processing & dyeing are at approximately 49,056 spindles (11,088 tons yarns per annum), 4,050 tons per annum of fabric knitting per annum and 3,000 tons per annum of fabric processing & dyeing respectively.The Company was admitted as a 99% partner in M/s S E Exports (Firm) from April 1, 2005, with two Promoters viz. Mr. Dhiraj Saluja and Mrs. Reema Saluja, as the other two partners with 0.5% stake each vide partnership deed date
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd share price today?

The SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd is ₹144.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd is 0 and -1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd is ₹40.01 and ₹97.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd?

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 124.59%, 3 Years at 0.97%, 1 Year at -45.78%, 6 Month at -23.92%, 3 Month at -19.55% and 1 Month at -10.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 14.03 %
Public - 10.97 %

