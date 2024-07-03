Summary

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd. was initially incorporated under the name Saluja Exim Ltd as a public limited company on May 8, 2000. It is a part of the R S Saluja Group of Companies set up by Mr. Ram Saran Saluja. The R S Saluja Group has been in existence for more than 35 years, having facilities for manufacture of yarns, fabrics, garments. In the year 2003, the company name was changed to SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd.The company has vertically integrated multi-product textile company, manufacturing and exporting Knitted Garments, Terry Towels, Knitted & Processed Fabric and various kind of Yarn with production facilities located at Ludhiana and NawanSheher in Punjab, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Sehore in Madhya Pradesh. To cater to target exports markets, the company has opened representative offices in Russia and Dubai. Presently, majority of garments is exported to Russia and U.A.E. The company has operating with a consolidated capacity to manufacture 6 million garment pieces per annum and capacities in cotton yarn, fabric knitting, and fabric processing & dyeing are at approximately 49,056 spindles (11,088 tons yarns per annum), 4,050 tons per annum of fabric knitting per annum and 3,000 tons per annum of fabric processing & dyeing respectively.The Company was admitted as a 99% partner in M/s S E Exports (Firm) from April 1, 2005, with two Promoters viz. Mr. Dhiraj Saluja and Mrs. Reema Saluja, as the other two partners with 0.5% stake each vide partnership deed date

