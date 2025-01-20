iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Key Ratios

38.04
(-1.19%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:38:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46

-83.06

-15.54

-13.9

Op profit growth

85.97

-88.48

-353.6

-20.39

EBIT growth

101.76

-82.97

-2,259.45

-71.12

Net profit growth

-526.87

2.56

54.78

147.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-74.46

-21.61

-31.78

10.58

EBIT margin

-129.56

-34.67

-34.49

1.34

Net profit margin

1,316.95

-166.57

-27.5

-15

RoCE

-13.47

-2.94

-11.32

0.49

RoNW

-43.25

9.19

-37.4

-10.64

RoA

34.24

-3.53

-2.25

-1.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

756.64

-17.73

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

724.32

-22.1

-22.04

-22.45

Book value per share

125.64

-100.03

3.59

19.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

-0.02

0

0

P/CEPS

0

-0.01

-0.14

-0.14

P/B

0

0

0.86

0.16

EV/EBIDTA

-7.05

246.05

-10.25

14.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-33.78

-21.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

131.01

634.54

201.4

162.59

Inventory days

61.85

555.42

240.38

233.76

Creditor days

-91.63

-147.58

-27.83

-40.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

139.47

46.47

4.89

-0.06

Net debt / equity

2.27

-1.68

47.35

8.93

Net debt / op. profit

-6.67

-73.43

-8.52

22.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-13.33

-28.78

-105.88

-65.73

Employee costs

-26.39

-25.6

-6.28

-5.47

Other costs

-134.72

-67.22

-19.62

-18.19

SEL Mfg. Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.