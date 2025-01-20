Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46
-83.06
-15.54
-13.9
Op profit growth
85.97
-88.48
-353.6
-20.39
EBIT growth
101.76
-82.97
-2,259.45
-71.12
Net profit growth
-526.87
2.56
54.78
147.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-74.46
-21.61
-31.78
10.58
EBIT margin
-129.56
-34.67
-34.49
1.34
Net profit margin
1,316.95
-166.57
-27.5
-15
RoCE
-13.47
-2.94
-11.32
0.49
RoNW
-43.25
9.19
-37.4
-10.64
RoA
34.24
-3.53
-2.25
-1.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
756.64
-17.73
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
724.32
-22.1
-22.04
-22.45
Book value per share
125.64
-100.03
3.59
19.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
-0.02
0
0
P/CEPS
0
-0.01
-0.14
-0.14
P/B
0
0
0.86
0.16
EV/EBIDTA
-7.05
246.05
-10.25
14.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-33.78
-21.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
131.01
634.54
201.4
162.59
Inventory days
61.85
555.42
240.38
233.76
Creditor days
-91.63
-147.58
-27.83
-40.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
139.47
46.47
4.89
-0.06
Net debt / equity
2.27
-1.68
47.35
8.93
Net debt / op. profit
-6.67
-73.43
-8.52
22.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-13.33
-28.78
-105.88
-65.73
Employee costs
-26.39
-25.6
-6.28
-5.47
Other costs
-134.72
-67.22
-19.62
-18.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.