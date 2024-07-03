SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
346.26
326.06
304.32
158.69
258.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
346.26
326.06
304.32
158.69
258.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.01
32.52
4.8
47.19
36.06
Total Income
362.27
358.58
309.11
205.88
294.56
Total Expenditure
397.59
373.86
314.68
211.8
702.38
PBIDT
-35.32
-15.28
-5.56
-5.92
-407.81
Interest
44.43
31.57
21.28
0.32
2.23
PBDT
-79.75
-46.86
-26.84
-6.24
-410.04
Depreciation
71.68
77.02
80.23
108.7
109.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-151.43
-123.87
-107.07
-114.95
-519.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-151.43
-123.87
-107.07
-114.95
-519.37
Extra-ordinary Items
7.97
11.19
-1.01
45.05
-365.22
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-159.4
-135.06
-106.06
-160
-154.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-45.7
-37.38
-32.31
-3.47
-15.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.13
33.13
33.13
331.35
331.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-10.2
-4.68
-1.82
-3.73
-157.76
PBDTM(%)
-23.03
-14.37
-8.81
-3.93
-158.62
PATM(%)
-43.73
-37.98
-35.18
-72.43
-200.92
