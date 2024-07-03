iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

41.31
(-3.39%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

346.26

326.06

304.32

158.69

258.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

346.26

326.06

304.32

158.69

258.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.01

32.52

4.8

47.19

36.06

Total Income

362.27

358.58

309.11

205.88

294.56

Total Expenditure

397.59

373.86

314.68

211.8

702.38

PBIDT

-35.32

-15.28

-5.56

-5.92

-407.81

Interest

44.43

31.57

21.28

0.32

2.23

PBDT

-79.75

-46.86

-26.84

-6.24

-410.04

Depreciation

71.68

77.02

80.23

108.7

109.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-151.43

-123.87

-107.07

-114.95

-519.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-151.43

-123.87

-107.07

-114.95

-519.37

Extra-ordinary Items

7.97

11.19

-1.01

45.05

-365.22

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-159.4

-135.06

-106.06

-160

-154.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-45.7

-37.38

-32.31

-3.47

-15.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.13

33.13

33.13

331.35

331.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-10.2

-4.68

-1.82

-3.73

-157.76

PBDTM(%)

-23.03

-14.37

-8.81

-3.93

-158.62

PATM(%)

-43.73

-37.98

-35.18

-72.43

-200.92

SEL Mfg. Co: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.