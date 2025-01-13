iifl-logo-icon 1
SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Balance Sheet

37.8
(-1.46%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:54:05 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.13

33.13

33.13

33.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-89.52

115.28

230.52

383.03

Net Worth

-56.39

148.41

263.65

416.16

Minority Interest

Debt

939.93

931.9

1,016.55

958.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

883.54

1,080.31

1,280.2

1,374.94

Fixed Assets

1,019.84

1,115

1,216.54

1,323.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.3

0.88

0.81

1.75

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-140.99

-38.89

55.45

36.83

Inventories

17.16

52.68

35.74

22.61

Inventory Days

43.34

Sundry Debtors

0.81

5.91

56.62

62.54

Debtor Days

119.89

Other Current Assets

12.55

46.91

67.88

69.03

Sundry Creditors

-95.35

-84.01

-23.95

-12.85

Creditor Days

24.63

Other Current Liabilities

-76.16

-60.38

-80.84

-104.5

Cash

3.39

3.34

7.41

12.44

Total Assets

883.54

1,080.33

1,280.21

1,374.92

