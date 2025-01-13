SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.13
33.13
33.13
33.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-89.52
115.28
230.52
383.03
Net Worth
-56.39
148.41
263.65
416.16
Minority Interest
Debt
939.93
931.9
1,016.55
958.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
883.54
1,080.31
1,280.2
1,374.94
Fixed Assets
1,019.84
1,115
1,216.54
1,323.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.3
0.88
0.81
1.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-140.99
-38.89
55.45
36.83
Inventories
17.16
52.68
35.74
22.61
Inventory Days
43.34
Sundry Debtors
0.81
5.91
56.62
62.54
Debtor Days
119.89
Other Current Assets
12.55
46.91
67.88
69.03
Sundry Creditors
-95.35
-84.01
-23.95
-12.85
Creditor Days
24.63
Other Current Liabilities
-76.16
-60.38
-80.84
-104.5
Cash
3.39
3.34
7.41
12.44
Total Assets
883.54
1,080.33
1,280.21
1,374.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.