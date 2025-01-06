iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43.65
(-4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd

SEL Mfg. Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-248.42

-93.51

-342.24

-627.87

Depreciation

-107.23

-107.82

-111.63

-114.08

Tax paid

0

0

-554.59

296.82

Working capital

160.32

-415.45

-1,537.24

-552.26

Other operating items

Operating

-195.34

-616.79

-2,545.71

-997.39

Capital expenditure

-23.05

0.4

-35.48

31.63

Free cash flow

-218.39

-616.38

-2,581.19

-965.76

Equity raised

-10,213.88

-4,966.65

-233.97

818.77

Investing

0.42

-2,019.91

2,012.24

-226.37

Financing

-1,960.56

1,663.34

3,107.92

792.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-12,392.41

-5,939.61

2,304.98

418.95

SEL Mfg. Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.