SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-248.42
-93.51
-342.24
-627.87
Depreciation
-107.23
-107.82
-111.63
-114.08
Tax paid
0
0
-554.59
296.82
Working capital
160.32
-415.45
-1,537.24
-552.26
Other operating items
Operating
-195.34
-616.79
-2,545.71
-997.39
Capital expenditure
-23.05
0.4
-35.48
31.63
Free cash flow
-218.39
-616.38
-2,581.19
-965.76
Equity raised
-10,213.88
-4,966.65
-233.97
818.77
Investing
0.42
-2,019.91
2,012.24
-226.37
Financing
-1,960.56
1,663.34
3,107.92
792.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-12,392.41
-5,939.61
2,304.98
418.95
