SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

41.31
(-3.39%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

39.82

334.46

370.88

183.49

233.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.82

334.46

370.88

183.49

233.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.48

1.46

-0.62

30.7

7.4

Total Income

55.3

335.91

370.25

214.19

240.51

Total Expenditure

47.25

382.14

405.28

220.33

226.32

PBIDT

8.04

-46.22

-35.03

-6.14

14.19

Interest

30.22

29.39

22.49

20.67

15.39

PBDT

-22.18

-75.61

-57.52

-26.81

-1.2

Depreciation

47.28

47.88

49.73

51.86

51.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-69.46

-123.5

-107.24

-78.67

-52.6

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-69.46

-123.5

-107.24

-78.67

-52.59

Extra-ordinary Items

13.94

-2.48

0.36

9.85

3.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-83.4

-121.02

-107.6

-88.52

-55.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-37.27

0

-23.74

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.13

33.13

33.13

33.13

33.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.19

-13.81

-9.44

-3.34

6.08

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-174.43

-36.92

-28.91

-42.87

-22.56

