SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
39.82
334.46
370.88
183.49
233.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.82
334.46
370.88
183.49
233.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.48
1.46
-0.62
30.7
7.4
Total Income
55.3
335.91
370.25
214.19
240.51
Total Expenditure
47.25
382.14
405.28
220.33
226.32
PBIDT
8.04
-46.22
-35.03
-6.14
14.19
Interest
30.22
29.39
22.49
20.67
15.39
PBDT
-22.18
-75.61
-57.52
-26.81
-1.2
Depreciation
47.28
47.88
49.73
51.86
51.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-69.46
-123.5
-107.24
-78.67
-52.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-69.46
-123.5
-107.24
-78.67
-52.59
Extra-ordinary Items
13.94
-2.48
0.36
9.85
3.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-83.4
-121.02
-107.6
-88.52
-55.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-37.27
0
-23.74
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.13
33.13
33.13
33.13
33.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.19
-13.81
-9.44
-3.34
6.08
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-174.43
-36.92
-28.91
-42.87
-22.56
