|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
190.38
291.04
989.27
1,712.87
yoy growth (%)
-34.58
-70.58
-42.24
-12.05
Raw materials
-25.39
-82.59
-873.62
-1,758.08
As % of sales
13.33
28.37
88.3
102.63
Employee costs
-50.25
-67.92
-99.48
-107.46
As % of sales
26.39
23.33
10.05
6.27
Other costs
-256.49
-201.6
-287.94
-328.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
134.72
69.27
29.1
19.16
Operating profit
-141.75
-61.07
-271.77
-480.98
OPM
-74.45
-20.98
-27.47
-28.08
Depreciation
-107.23
-107.82
-111.63
-114.08
Interest expense
-1.76
-1.21
-7.84
-122.56
Other income
2.32
76.59
49
89.76
Profit before tax
-248.42
-93.51
-342.24
-627.87
Taxes
0
0
-554.59
296.82
Tax rate
0
0
162.04
-47.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-248.42
-93.51
-896.84
-331.04
Exceptional items
5,352.36
-2,447.49
-1,324.95
-226.5
Net profit
5,103.93
-2,541.01
-2,221.79
-557.55
yoy growth (%)
-300.86
14.36
298.49
38.71
NPM
2,680.85
-873.07
-224.58
-32.55
