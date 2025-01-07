iifl-logo-icon 1
SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.76
(-2.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

190.38

291.04

989.27

1,712.87

yoy growth (%)

-34.58

-70.58

-42.24

-12.05

Raw materials

-25.39

-82.59

-873.62

-1,758.08

As % of sales

13.33

28.37

88.3

102.63

Employee costs

-50.25

-67.92

-99.48

-107.46

As % of sales

26.39

23.33

10.05

6.27

Other costs

-256.49

-201.6

-287.94

-328.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

134.72

69.27

29.1

19.16

Operating profit

-141.75

-61.07

-271.77

-480.98

OPM

-74.45

-20.98

-27.47

-28.08

Depreciation

-107.23

-107.82

-111.63

-114.08

Interest expense

-1.76

-1.21

-7.84

-122.56

Other income

2.32

76.59

49

89.76

Profit before tax

-248.42

-93.51

-342.24

-627.87

Taxes

0

0

-554.59

296.82

Tax rate

0

0

162.04

-47.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-248.42

-93.51

-896.84

-331.04

Exceptional items

5,352.36

-2,447.49

-1,324.95

-226.5

Net profit

5,103.93

-2,541.01

-2,221.79

-557.55

yoy growth (%)

-300.86

14.36

298.49

38.71

NPM

2,680.85

-873.07

-224.58

-32.55

