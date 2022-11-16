To

The Members of SEL Manufacturing Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SEL Manufacturing Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31s March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern

We draw your attention:

- As per resolution plan approved and implemented in Financial Year 2020-21, the company was stipulated to bring Rs. 6,500 lakhs for working capital and operational needs within first year of operation against which the company brought only Rs. 2,500 lakhs which created shortfall in working capital funds and affected the performance of the company.

- The company is incurring continuous losses since the implementation of resolution plan and had incurred total cumulative losses of Rs. 51,018 lakhs in last three years since implementation of resolution plan.

- Analytical Ratios of the company, as reported in note no. 55 of the Financial Statements, are reflecting tight liquidity, poor solvency as well as losses. The Current Ratio of 0.10:1 as at March 31, 2024 as against 0.50:1 as at March 31, 2023 clearly reflects squeezing of liquidity during the year. The liquidity ratios and Solvency Ratios of the company are deteriorated over previous years.

- The Company has a debt obligation of around Rs. 9,372 lakhs for the financial year 2024-25. Further Debt obligations are supposed to be paid out of working funds which will further add to the liquidity crunch of the company.

- As at year end, the current liabilities of the company are exceeding its current assets, which reflect erosion of Working Capital funds of the Company.

- Moreover, Risk Management Committee of the company, had raised concerns regarding the financial risk faced by the company by stating that the company needs to review the plan of repayment and sources of funds for the same and In case the current scenario is carried forward for another 2-3 quarters, the company may be at risk of default.

- Refer to Note no. 59 to the standalone financial statements, the Companys performance is sub-optimal and falls short of expectations. The Company is currently operating at a deficit and experiencing severe liquidity stress. The plants of the company were remain shut down for most of the period in the year under consideration This dire financial predicament has rendered the Company incapable of fulfilling its various financial obligations. The company has defaulted in quarterly installment due on 30th September, 2023, 31s December, 2023 & 31s March, 2024 amounting to Rs. 2,756 lakhs and also has not paid the interest due for the period July 2023 to March 2024 amounting to Rs. 4,467.16 lakhs.

- Refer to Note no. 68 to the standalone financial statements, the company has made default in payment of electricity dues of plant located at Village Mehatwara, Sehore, MP. The Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. Limited (MPMPKVV), Bhopal has discontinued the electricity supply. Also due to the default in payment of electricity dues of plant located at Village Lal Kalan, Ludhiana. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has discontinued the electricity supply.

- Refer to Note no. 60 to the standalone financial statements, the shareholders of the Company have passed the resolution regarding the Initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under Section 10 (including any modification or re-enactment thereof), if any, of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 in its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 13th October, 2023.

- Further the company has decided to suspend pending capital projects which otherwise requires additional funds to complete the pending capital projects.

Given the present circumstances, it concerns the companys ability to meet its contractual/financial obligations w.r.t repayment of principal and interest on secured borrowings and arranging funds for ensuring normal operations as well as for pending capital projects.

The above factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as going concern and therefore company may be unable to discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business unless some concrete efforts are made by the company to come out of financial crisis by infusing interest free long term funds and increasing the volume of operations as well as profits of the company.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters:

(1) As reported vide Note no.56 of the standalone financial statements, the Company Secretary has resigned from the company and the company is in the process of filling vacancy within the stipulated timeframe as mentioned in Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013.

(2) As reported in Note no. 65 to the standalone financial statements, the company has received a notice for imposition of fine amounting to Rs. 4.01 lakhs from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited regarding non compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") and/or Regulation 76 of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 ("Depository Regulations"). However, the company has suitably filed the reply for the said notices.

(3) As reported vide Note no. 58 of the standalone financial statements, Bank of Maharashtra had declared company (under old / previous management prior to liquidation) as willful defaulter on 16.11.2022 in respect of outstanding loan of Rs. 7,285 lakhs. Similarly, the Company has also received a notice from India Exim Bank for appearance before "Willful Defaulter Committee" in earlier year for replying on the willful defaulter notice.

(4) As reported vide Note no. 69 of the audited standalone financial statements, the company has netted off sale rate difference (relating to the financial year 2018-19) amounting to Rs. 225 lakhs from sale of goods.

(5) As reported vide Note no. 50 regarding the balance confirmations of Trade Receivables, Capital Advances, Advance to Suppliers & Trade Payables. During the course of preparation of standalone financial statements, letters have been sent to various parties by the company with a request to confirm their balances out of which few parties have confirmed their balances to Company.

(6) As reported vide Note no. 42(vi) of the audited standalone financial statements, the Directorate of Enforcement carried out search, seizure or freezing action at the registered office of the Company on 12th January 2024 under section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003).

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of its report herein after called the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, based on the work performed if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable in the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current Year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act based on our audit, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books .

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act ;

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2 above .

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note no. 38(a) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend (including interim and final dividend) during the year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Kamboj Malhotra& Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 015848N (CA Manik Malhotra) Partner M.No.: 094604 Place: Ludhiana UDIN: 24094604BKEBJE4730 Date: 30.05.2024

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on OtherLegal and Regulatory Requirements section of ourreport of even date. We report that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets :

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of- use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification of inventories carried out by the management as compared to the book records. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

(b)The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships orany other parties during the year.

(a) The Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) and 3(iii)(a)(B)of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has neither made investments nor provided guarantees or security or granted loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(b) is not applicable.

(c) The Company has not granted loansand advances in the nature of loans. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not grantedloansand advances in the nature of loansand therefore, reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) is not applicable.

(e) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan and therefore, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and therefore, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits in contravention of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules madethereunder,where applicable. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a)According to the information and explanation given to us and the books and records examined by us, we state that undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and Punjab State Development Tax and Other Statutory Dues have not been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities and there have been serious delays in a large number of cases. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Income-tax, Cess, Punjab State Development Tax and Other Statutory Dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Particulars Amount (in lakhs) Employees Provident Fund 76.10 Punjab State Development Tax 0.42 Tax Deducted at Source incl. interest 15.68 Tax Collected at Source incl. interest 3.21 Labour Welfare Fund 1.47 Interest on Reversal of GST 11.77

(b) i here are no statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited on account or any disputes.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the banks/financial institution as given below:

Name of the Bank/Other Parties Principle (Amount in lakhs) Overdue Since Interest (Amount in lakhs) Overdue Since Bank of Maharashtra 71.52 30.09.2023 118.08 31.07.2023 Bank of Baroda 78.32 30.09.2023 129.10 31.07.2023 Central Bank of India 17.38 30.09.2023 28.57 31.07.2023 Exim Bank of India 2.12 30.09.2023 3.49 31.07.2023 Indian Bank 548.58 30.09.2023 912.87 31.07.2023 Indian Overseas Bank 133.62 30.09.2023 167.49 31.07.2023 Karur Vysya Bank 10.73 30.09.2023 17.71 31.07.2023 Pheonix Arc Private Limited 69.77 30.09.2023 115.16 31.07.2023 Punjab & Sind Bank 79.41 30.09.2023 68.96 31.07.2023 Punjab National Bank 253.68 30.09.2023 421.79 31.07.2023 SBER Bank 14.95 30.09.2023 24.68 31.07.2023 State Bank of India 1,116.38 30.09.2023 1868.86 31.07.2023 UCO Bank 109.55 30.09.2023 177.16 31.07.2023 Union Bank of India 250.90 30.09.2023 413.24 31.07.2023

However, refer to the note no. 59, the Company filed an application before the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench regarding the issue of declassification etc. The Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench has passed an interim ex parte order vide dated 16th August, 2023 with direction, granting a complete moratorium to the company in the payment of amounts as per the plan including payment of deferred amount and interest of term loan and all other payments to the banks, till the next date of hearing.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company (under old/previous management prior to liquidation) has been declared wilful defaulter by Bank of Maharashtra on 16.11.2022. In addition, the Company had also received a notice during the financial year 2022-23 from India Exim Bank for appearance before "Willful Defaulter Committee" in earlier year for replying on the willful defaulter notice.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any term loans during the year.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company had not raised any short term funds during the year. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

(x) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanation given to us, No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under Audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence reporting under clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a),(b),(c) and (d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company had incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 9,780 lakhs and Rs. 8,432 lakhs in the financial year and in the immediately preceeding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the year; hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) Refer to note no. 55 of the standalone financial statements alongwith ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and on the basis of our observations mentioned in paragraph for (Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern), we are of the opinion that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the provisions of Section 135(5) of Companies Act are not applicable to the Company; hence reporting under clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.

For Kamboj Malhotra& Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 015848N (CA Manik Malhotra) Partner Place: Ludhiana M.No.: 094604 Date: 30.05.2024 UDIN: 24094604BKEBJE4730

"Annexure - B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under the "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our report to the members of SEL Manufacturing Company Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of SEL Manufacturing Company Limited ("the Company") as of 31s March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI")and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reportingincluded obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys Internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail ,accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company and(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reportingto future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reportingmay become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.