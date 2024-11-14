iifl-logo-icon 1
SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd Board Meeting

39.43
(3.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:04:42 PM

SEL Mfg. Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SEL MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and to conduct other business. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Six months period ended on 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
SEL MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Other Business Approval of Financial results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
SEL MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Financial Results 2. Other Business Audited Results for FY 2023-24 alongwith Quarterly Results for the Quarter Ended March 2024 The company have appointed cost auditor for FY 2024-25 Re-Appointment of Cost Auditor for further period of One Year i.e. FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SEL MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th day of February 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended on 31/12/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
Resolutions passed by circulation on 09/02/2024.

SEL Mfg. Co: Related News

No Record Found

