|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Approval of Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) Proceedings of the 24th AGM held on Thursday 22nd August, 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing. 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mehtani, who retires by rotation and is eligible for re-appointment. 2. Appointment cum Regularization of Mr. Manjit Singh Kochar as director (Independent) by the shareholders of the company. 3. Appointment cum Regularization of Mrs. Seema Singh as director (Independent) by the shareholders of the company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
