Summary

Sanathan Textiles Limited was incorporated as a Private Company under the name Sanathan Textiles Private Limited on October 10, 2005, issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Kolkata. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to Sanathan Textiles Limited, by the RoC vide fresh certificate of incorporation on November 18, 2021 at Ahmedabad. The company is one of the few companies in India with presence across the polyester, cotton and technical textile sectorThe Company manufacture polyester chips using purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and mono ethylene glycol (MEG), and convert the chips into polyester yarn through various intermediate processing to impart specific properties to the yarn. The Companys business is divided into 3 separate yarn business verticals, consisting of a) Polyester yarn products; b) Cotton yarn products; and c) Yarns for technical textiles and industrial uses. The Company operate products having a unit at Silvassa. The Company took over the business of manufacturing polyester yarn from Sanathan Texturisers with an operational capacity of 4,500 MTPA in 2006. Thereafter, in 2007, it started cotton yarn manufacturing at facility located in Silvassa with a capacity of 1,500 MTPA. In 2011, it expanded the manufacturing capacities of cotton yarn from 1,500 MTPA to 3,500 MTPA; established a fully integrated plant for polyester yarn and achieved the installed manufacturing capacity of 46,500 MTPA tripled from 13,550 MTPA in

Read More