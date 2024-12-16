iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanathan Textiles Ltd Share Price

380.1
(0.09%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open380.9
  • Day's High389.9
  • 52 Wk High423
  • Prev. Close379.75
  • Day's Low373.1
  • 52 Wk Low 350
  • Turnover (lac)2,420.78
  • P/E23.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS16.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,208.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sanathan Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

380.9

Prev. Close

379.75

Turnover(Lac.)

2,420.78

Day's High

389.9

Day's Low

373.1

52 Week's High

423

52 Week's Low

350

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,208.2

P/E

23.07

EPS

16.44

Divi. Yield

0

Sanathan Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sanathan Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sanathan Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:49 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Sep-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 78.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 78.58%

Non-Promoter- 9.94%

Institutions: 9.94%

Non-Institutions: 11.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sanathan Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

71.94

71.94

71.94

71.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,214.09

1,071.71

914.78

558.96

Net Worth

1,286.03

1,143.65

986.72

630.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,957.5

3,329.21

3,185.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,957.5

3,329.21

3,185.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

22.3

15.81

16.14

View Annually Results

Sanathan Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanathan Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pareshkumar Dattani

Joint Managing Director

Ajaykumar Dattani

Executive Director

Anilkumar Dattani

Executive Director

Dineshkumar Dattani

Independent Director

Debabrata Sarkar

Independent Director

K M Thanawalla

Independent Director

Rupal Vora

Independent Director

Vinay M. Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dsouza Jude Patrick

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanathan Textiles Ltd

Summary

Sanathan Textiles Limited was incorporated as a Private Company under the name Sanathan Textiles Private Limited on October 10, 2005, issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Kolkata. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to Sanathan Textiles Limited, by the RoC vide fresh certificate of incorporation on November 18, 2021 at Ahmedabad. The company is one of the few companies in India with presence across the polyester, cotton and technical textile sectorThe Company manufacture polyester chips using purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and mono ethylene glycol (MEG), and convert the chips into polyester yarn through various intermediate processing to impart specific properties to the yarn. The Companys business is divided into 3 separate yarn business verticals, consisting of a) Polyester yarn products; b) Cotton yarn products; and c) Yarns for technical textiles and industrial uses. The Company operate products having a unit at Silvassa. The Company took over the business of manufacturing polyester yarn from Sanathan Texturisers with an operational capacity of 4,500 MTPA in 2006. Thereafter, in 2007, it started cotton yarn manufacturing at facility located in Silvassa with a capacity of 1,500 MTPA. In 2011, it expanded the manufacturing capacities of cotton yarn from 1,500 MTPA to 3,500 MTPA; established a fully integrated plant for polyester yarn and achieved the installed manufacturing capacity of 46,500 MTPA tripled from 13,550 MTPA in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sanathan Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Sanathan Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹380.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanathan Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanathan Textiles Ltd is ₹3208.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanathan Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanathan Textiles Ltd is 23.07 and 1.90 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanathan Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanathan Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanathan Textiles Ltd is ₹350 and ₹423 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanathan Textiles Ltd?

Sanathan Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanathan Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanathan Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 78.58 %
Institutions - 9.94 %
Public - 11.48 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanathan Textiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.