SectorTextiles
Open₹380.9
Prev. Close₹379.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,420.78
Day's High₹389.9
Day's Low₹373.1
52 Week's High₹423
52 Week's Low₹350
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,208.2
P/E23.07
EPS16.44
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.94
71.94
71.94
71.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,214.09
1,071.71
914.78
558.96
Net Worth
1,286.03
1,143.65
986.72
630.9
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,957.5
3,329.21
3,185.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,957.5
3,329.21
3,185.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
22.3
15.81
16.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pareshkumar Dattani
Joint Managing Director
Ajaykumar Dattani
Executive Director
Anilkumar Dattani
Executive Director
Dineshkumar Dattani
Independent Director
Debabrata Sarkar
Independent Director
K M Thanawalla
Independent Director
Rupal Vora
Independent Director
Vinay M. Aggarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dsouza Jude Patrick
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sanathan Textiles Ltd
Summary
Sanathan Textiles Limited was incorporated as a Private Company under the name Sanathan Textiles Private Limited on October 10, 2005, issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Kolkata. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to Sanathan Textiles Limited, by the RoC vide fresh certificate of incorporation on November 18, 2021 at Ahmedabad. The company is one of the few companies in India with presence across the polyester, cotton and technical textile sectorThe Company manufacture polyester chips using purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and mono ethylene glycol (MEG), and convert the chips into polyester yarn through various intermediate processing to impart specific properties to the yarn. The Companys business is divided into 3 separate yarn business verticals, consisting of a) Polyester yarn products; b) Cotton yarn products; and c) Yarns for technical textiles and industrial uses. The Company operate products having a unit at Silvassa. The Company took over the business of manufacturing polyester yarn from Sanathan Texturisers with an operational capacity of 4,500 MTPA in 2006. Thereafter, in 2007, it started cotton yarn manufacturing at facility located in Silvassa with a capacity of 1,500 MTPA. In 2011, it expanded the manufacturing capacities of cotton yarn from 1,500 MTPA to 3,500 MTPA; established a fully integrated plant for polyester yarn and achieved the installed manufacturing capacity of 46,500 MTPA tripled from 13,550 MTPA in
Read More
The Sanathan Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹380.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanathan Textiles Ltd is ₹3208.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanathan Textiles Ltd is 23.07 and 1.90 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanathan Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanathan Textiles Ltd is ₹350 and ₹423 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sanathan Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.