Sanathan Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.94
71.94
71.94
71.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,214.09
1,071.71
914.78
558.96
Net Worth
1,286.03
1,143.65
986.72
630.9
Minority Interest
Debt
218.81
281
378.19
541.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
79.81
73.19
67.14
53.8
Total Liabilities
1,584.65
1,497.84
1,432.05
1,225.86
Fixed Assets
838.68
856.7
883.09
888.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
429.95
257.98
78.24
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.66
3.41
9.11
4.01
Networking Capital
219.54
285.17
434.13
273.99
Inventories
389.29
401.28
443.92
298.89
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
125.39
141.74
136.19
129.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
149.67
153.34
222.72
262.27
Sundry Creditors
-410.29
-374.36
-309.42
-355.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-34.52
-36.83
-59.28
-61.28
Cash
92.82
94.58
27.48
58.92
Total Assets
1,584.65
1,497.84
1,432.05
1,225.86
