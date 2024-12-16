Sanathan Textiles Ltd Summary

Sanathan Textiles Limited was incorporated as a Private Company under the name Sanathan Textiles Private Limited on October 10, 2005, issued by the Registrar of Companies, at Kolkata. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to Sanathan Textiles Limited, by the RoC vide fresh certificate of incorporation on November 18, 2021 at Ahmedabad. The company is one of the few companies in India with presence across the polyester, cotton and technical textile sectorThe Company manufacture polyester chips using purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and mono ethylene glycol (MEG), and convert the chips into polyester yarn through various intermediate processing to impart specific properties to the yarn. The Companys business is divided into 3 separate yarn business verticals, consisting of a) Polyester yarn products; b) Cotton yarn products; and c) Yarns for technical textiles and industrial uses. The Company operate products having a unit at Silvassa. The Company took over the business of manufacturing polyester yarn from Sanathan Texturisers with an operational capacity of 4,500 MTPA in 2006. Thereafter, in 2007, it started cotton yarn manufacturing at facility located in Silvassa with a capacity of 1,500 MTPA. In 2011, it expanded the manufacturing capacities of cotton yarn from 1,500 MTPA to 3,500 MTPA; established a fully integrated plant for polyester yarn and achieved the installed manufacturing capacity of 46,500 MTPA tripled from 13,550 MTPA in the year 2008 by gradual expansion in 2013; expanded manufacturing capacity of polyester yarn from 46,500 MTPA to 92,950 MTPA in 2014; increased cotton yarn capacity from 3,500 MTPA to 6,200 MTPA in 2015; installed an upgraded machinery for polyester and cotton yarn of partially oriented yarn and fully oriented yarn in 2017; set up a plant in manufacturing yarns for industrial and technical textile with 5,475 MTPA capcity in 2018; installed manufacturing capacity of polyester yarn, which reached capacity of 200,750 MTPA, almost doubled from 92,950 MTPA in the year 2014 by gradual expansion in 2019 and doubled the capacity of cotton yarn manufacturing from 6,200 MTPA in the year 2019 to 14,000 MTPA in 2020. The Company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary company, Sanathan Polycot Private Limited (SPPL) on 20 April 2021, further acquired 100% equity shares of Universal Texturisers Private Limited (UTPL) on September 26, 2021.As on June 30, 2024,the company has more than 2,800 active varieties of yarn products (i.e. yarn products manufactured by us during the period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2024) and more than 30,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), and capability to manufacture a diversified product portfolio of more than 14,000 varieties of yarn products and more than 190,000 SKUs that are used in various forms and for varied end uses.During December 2024, the company came up with a initial public offer of 17133956 shares aggretating to 500 crores, for the purpose to meet its outstanding borrowings, investment in its subsidiary Sanathan Polycot Pvt Ltd for funding of its long term working capital requirements. The shares were also listed in BSE and NSE stock Exchanges