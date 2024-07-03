Summary

SVP Global Textiles Limited (Formerly known as SVP Global Ventures Ltd) was incorporated in 1982, and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The name of the Company was changed from SVP Global Ventures Ltd to SVP Global Textiles Limited in September, 2021. As the Holding Company for the entire Textile branch of ShriVallabh Pittie Group, the Company employs a top-down approach in achieving excellence via a collaborative and sustainable effort throughout its organizational structure.The Company is fastest growing Multinational cotton yarn manufacturing company. The Company has consolidated manufacturing capacity of over 400,000 spindles and 5900 Rotors and is one of the leading Compact Cotton Yarn manufacturer in India i.e. the highest quality of cotton yarn in the world. Headquartered in Mumbai, it owns 3 units at Coimbatore, Palani, Madurai in Tamil Nadu for manufacturing Polyester & Cotton Blended Yarn. In 2007-08, the Company acquired manufacturing facilities in Ramnad, Bilichi and Palani in Tamil Nadu. During the year 2015-16, Company took over another Company M/s Citron Infraprojects Limited at a book value of Rs 103 Crores and acquired its entire textile business. As a result of takeover, Citron Infraprojects Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2016. The Company commissioned a State of the Art manufacturing facility of 150,000 spindles of compact cotton yarn and 2,400 rotors at Dhanodi, District Jhalawar, Rajasthan in 2017. Further, it expanded foot p

