SectorTextiles
Open₹5.45
Prev. Close₹5.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.04
Day's High₹5.56
Day's Low₹5.13
52 Week's High₹10.05
52 Week's Low₹4.83
Book Value₹-8.39
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)65.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.4
71.4
71.4
71.4
Preference Capital
90
90
90
90
Reserves
-112.88
10.48
21.26
20.34
Net Worth
48.52
171.88
182.66
181.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
95.78
79.63
104.94
145.38
yoy growth (%)
20.28
-24.11
-27.81
2,518.97
Raw materials
-79.16
-73.56
-82.6
-113.77
As % of sales
82.64
92.37
78.71
78.25
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.57
-0.64
-0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.08
0.36
9.37
10.15
Depreciation
-7.42
-7.43
-7.3
-8.99
Tax paid
0
-0.32
-0.43
0
Working capital
7.45
11.8
21.32
21.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.28
-24.11
-27.81
2,518.97
Op profit growth
-233.78
-150.12
-37.25
1,083.99
EBIT growth
0.39
-55
4.87
2,845.92
Net profit growth
2,825.24
-99.58
-11.94
5,658.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
301.9
917.69
1,720.5
1,262.46
1,355.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
301.9
917.69
1,720.5
1,262.46
1,355.49
Other Operating Income
0
35.3
36.76
143.22
54.29
Other Income
0.03
0
21.13
16.71
33.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Chirag Pittie
Executive Director
Praveen Shelley
Independent Director
Prakash Lavji Vaghela
Chairperson
Gopal Lohia
Independent Director
Prima Denish Parmar
Independent Director
Naval Tara Mishra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urmi Chhapariya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SVP Global Textiles Ltd
Summary
SVP Global Textiles Limited (Formerly known as SVP Global Ventures Ltd) was incorporated in 1982, and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The name of the Company was changed from SVP Global Ventures Ltd to SVP Global Textiles Limited in September, 2021. As the Holding Company for the entire Textile branch of ShriVallabh Pittie Group, the Company employs a top-down approach in achieving excellence via a collaborative and sustainable effort throughout its organizational structure.The Company is fastest growing Multinational cotton yarn manufacturing company. The Company has consolidated manufacturing capacity of over 400,000 spindles and 5900 Rotors and is one of the leading Compact Cotton Yarn manufacturer in India i.e. the highest quality of cotton yarn in the world. Headquartered in Mumbai, it owns 3 units at Coimbatore, Palani, Madurai in Tamil Nadu for manufacturing Polyester & Cotton Blended Yarn. In 2007-08, the Company acquired manufacturing facilities in Ramnad, Bilichi and Palani in Tamil Nadu. During the year 2015-16, Company took over another Company M/s Citron Infraprojects Limited at a book value of Rs 103 Crores and acquired its entire textile business. As a result of takeover, Citron Infraprojects Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2016. The Company commissioned a State of the Art manufacturing facility of 150,000 spindles of compact cotton yarn and 2,400 rotors at Dhanodi, District Jhalawar, Rajasthan in 2017. Further, it expanded foot p
Read More
The SVP Global Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SVP Global Textiles Ltd is ₹65.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SVP Global Textiles Ltd is 0 and -1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SVP Global Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SVP Global Textiles Ltd is ₹4.83 and ₹10.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SVP Global Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -45.09%, 3 Years at -58.17%, 1 Year at -43.75%, 6 Month at -32.58%, 3 Month at -19.40% and 1 Month at -3.05%.
