SVP Global Textiles Ltd Share Price

5.16
(-4.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

  • Open5.45
  • Day's High5.56
  • 52 Wk High10.05
  • Prev. Close5.4
  • Day's Low5.13
  • 52 Wk Low 4.83
  • Turnover (lac)9.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-8.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)65.27
  • Div. Yield0
SVP Global Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

5.45

Prev. Close

5.4

Turnover(Lac.)

9.04

Day's High

5.56

Day's Low

5.13

52 Week's High

10.05

52 Week's Low

4.83

Book Value

-8.39

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

65.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SVP Global Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

SVP Global Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SVP Global Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.75%

Non-Promoter- 47.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SVP Global Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

71.4

71.4

71.4

71.4

Preference Capital

90

90

90

90

Reserves

-112.88

10.48

21.26

20.34

Net Worth

48.52

171.88

182.66

181.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

95.78

79.63

104.94

145.38

yoy growth (%)

20.28

-24.11

-27.81

2,518.97

Raw materials

-79.16

-73.56

-82.6

-113.77

As % of sales

82.64

92.37

78.71

78.25

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.57

-0.64

-0.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.08

0.36

9.37

10.15

Depreciation

-7.42

-7.43

-7.3

-8.99

Tax paid

0

-0.32

-0.43

0

Working capital

7.45

11.8

21.32

21.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.28

-24.11

-27.81

2,518.97

Op profit growth

-233.78

-150.12

-37.25

1,083.99

EBIT growth

0.39

-55

4.87

2,845.92

Net profit growth

2,825.24

-99.58

-11.94

5,658.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

301.9

917.69

1,720.5

1,262.46

1,355.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

301.9

917.69

1,720.5

1,262.46

1,355.49

Other Operating Income

0

35.3

36.76

143.22

54.29

Other Income

0.03

0

21.13

16.71

33.92

SVP Global Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SVP Global Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Chirag Pittie

Executive Director

Praveen Shelley

Independent Director

Prakash Lavji Vaghela

Chairperson

Gopal Lohia

Independent Director

Prima Denish Parmar

Independent Director

Naval Tara Mishra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urmi Chhapariya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SVP Global Textiles Ltd

Summary

SVP Global Textiles Limited (Formerly known as SVP Global Ventures Ltd) was incorporated in 1982, and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The name of the Company was changed from SVP Global Ventures Ltd to SVP Global Textiles Limited in September, 2021. As the Holding Company for the entire Textile branch of ShriVallabh Pittie Group, the Company employs a top-down approach in achieving excellence via a collaborative and sustainable effort throughout its organizational structure.The Company is fastest growing Multinational cotton yarn manufacturing company. The Company has consolidated manufacturing capacity of over 400,000 spindles and 5900 Rotors and is one of the leading Compact Cotton Yarn manufacturer in India i.e. the highest quality of cotton yarn in the world. Headquartered in Mumbai, it owns 3 units at Coimbatore, Palani, Madurai in Tamil Nadu for manufacturing Polyester & Cotton Blended Yarn. In 2007-08, the Company acquired manufacturing facilities in Ramnad, Bilichi and Palani in Tamil Nadu. During the year 2015-16, Company took over another Company M/s Citron Infraprojects Limited at a book value of Rs 103 Crores and acquired its entire textile business. As a result of takeover, Citron Infraprojects Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2016. The Company commissioned a State of the Art manufacturing facility of 150,000 spindles of compact cotton yarn and 2,400 rotors at Dhanodi, District Jhalawar, Rajasthan in 2017. Further, it expanded foot p
Company FAQs

What is the SVP Global Textiles Ltd share price today?

The SVP Global Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of SVP Global Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SVP Global Textiles Ltd is ₹65.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SVP Global Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SVP Global Textiles Ltd is 0 and -1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SVP Global Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SVP Global Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SVP Global Textiles Ltd is ₹4.83 and ₹10.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SVP Global Textiles Ltd?

SVP Global Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -45.09%, 3 Years at -58.17%, 1 Year at -43.75%, 6 Month at -32.58%, 3 Month at -19.40% and 1 Month at -3.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SVP Global Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SVP Global Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.25 %

