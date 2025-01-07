Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
95.78
79.63
104.94
145.38
yoy growth (%)
20.28
-24.11
-27.81
2,518.97
Raw materials
-79.16
-73.56
-82.6
-113.77
As % of sales
82.64
92.37
78.71
78.25
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.57
-0.64
-0.56
As % of sales
0.54
0.72
0.61
0.38
Other costs
-7.79
-11.69
-9.31
-11.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.13
14.68
8.87
7.77
Operating profit
8.3
-6.2
12.38
19.73
OPM
8.66
-7.79
11.79
13.57
Depreciation
-7.42
-7.43
-7.3
-8.99
Interest expense
-8.09
-8.78
-10.95
-9.22
Other income
8.29
22.78
15.25
8.64
Profit before tax
1.08
0.36
9.37
10.15
Taxes
0
-0.32
-0.43
0
Tax rate
0
-89.88
-4.63
-0.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.08
0.03
8.94
10.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.08
0.03
8.94
10.15
yoy growth (%)
2,825.24
-99.58
-11.94
5,658.31
NPM
1.13
0.04
8.52
6.98
