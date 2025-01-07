iifl-logo-icon 1
SVP Global Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.07
(-1.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

95.78

79.63

104.94

145.38

yoy growth (%)

20.28

-24.11

-27.81

2,518.97

Raw materials

-79.16

-73.56

-82.6

-113.77

As % of sales

82.64

92.37

78.71

78.25

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.57

-0.64

-0.56

As % of sales

0.54

0.72

0.61

0.38

Other costs

-7.79

-11.69

-9.31

-11.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.13

14.68

8.87

7.77

Operating profit

8.3

-6.2

12.38

19.73

OPM

8.66

-7.79

11.79

13.57

Depreciation

-7.42

-7.43

-7.3

-8.99

Interest expense

-8.09

-8.78

-10.95

-9.22

Other income

8.29

22.78

15.25

8.64

Profit before tax

1.08

0.36

9.37

10.15

Taxes

0

-0.32

-0.43

0

Tax rate

0

-89.88

-4.63

-0.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.08

0.03

8.94

10.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.08

0.03

8.94

10.15

yoy growth (%)

2,825.24

-99.58

-11.94

5,658.31

NPM

1.13

0.04

8.52

6.98

