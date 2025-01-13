SVP Global Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.4
71.4
71.4
71.4
Preference Capital
90
90
90
90
Reserves
-112.88
10.48
21.26
20.34
Net Worth
48.52
171.88
182.66
181.74
Minority Interest
Debt
79.16
82.67
75.2
74.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.37
1.37
0.09
0.09
Total Liabilities
129.05
255.92
257.95
256.05
Fixed Assets
32.44
39.79
47.14
54.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.48
96.86
96.86
104.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
95.87
116.32
110.31
93.68
Inventories
0.15
3.9
12.83
25.02
Inventory Days
95.33
Sundry Debtors
72.5
79.16
49.01
36.35
Debtor Days
138.5
Other Current Assets
56.14
58.83
62.88
48.73
Sundry Creditors
-9.01
-8.8
-7.34
-11.14
Creditor Days
42.44
Other Current Liabilities
-23.91
-16.77
-7.07
-5.28
Cash
0.28
2.96
3.65
3.07
Total Assets
129.07
255.93
257.96
256.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.