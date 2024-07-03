iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SVP Global Textiles Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5.04
(-0.59%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

221.01

840.26

1,192.95

826.37

1,059.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

221.01

840.26

1,192.95

826.37

1,059.23

Other Operating Income

0

36.14

30.42

2.78

36.98

Other Income

0

0

5.92

22.09

26.2

Total Income

221.01

876.4

1,229.29

851.25

1,122.41

Total Expenditure

223.52

739.6

950.18

710.65

921.84

PBIDT

-2.51

136.8

279.11

140.6

200.56

Interest

128.21

128.41

93.8

91.03

93.84

PBDT

-130.71

8.39

185.31

49.57

106.73

Depreciation

42.32

71.44

64.04

62.97

44.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

2.83

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-173.03

-63.05

121.27

-13.41

59.43

Minority Interest After NP

-16.2

-95.92

-15.23

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-156.83

32.87

136.5

-13.41

59.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-156.83

32.87

136.5

-13.41

59.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-13.68

-4.98

9.59

-10.6

46.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.65

12.65

12.65

12.65

12.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.13

16.28

23.39

17.01

18.93

PBDTM(%)

-59.14

0.99

15.53

5.99

10.07

PATM(%)

-78.29

-7.5

10.16

-1.62

5.61

SVP Global: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SVP Global Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.