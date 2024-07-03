SVP Global Textiles Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
221.01
840.26
1,192.95
826.37
1,059.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
221.01
840.26
1,192.95
826.37
1,059.23
Other Operating Income
0
36.14
30.42
2.78
36.98
Other Income
0
0
5.92
22.09
26.2
Total Income
221.01
876.4
1,229.29
851.25
1,122.41
Total Expenditure
223.52
739.6
950.18
710.65
921.84
PBIDT
-2.51
136.8
279.11
140.6
200.56
Interest
128.21
128.41
93.8
91.03
93.84
PBDT
-130.71
8.39
185.31
49.57
106.73
Depreciation
42.32
71.44
64.04
62.97
44.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
2.83
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-173.03
-63.05
121.27
-13.41
59.43
Minority Interest After NP
-16.2
-95.92
-15.23
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-156.83
32.87
136.5
-13.41
59.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-156.83
32.87
136.5
-13.41
59.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-13.68
-4.98
9.59
-10.6
46.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.65
12.65
12.65
12.65
12.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.13
16.28
23.39
17.01
18.93
PBDTM(%)
-59.14
0.99
15.53
5.99
10.07
PATM(%)
-78.29
-7.5
10.16
-1.62
5.61
