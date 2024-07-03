SVP Global Textiles Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
16.19
50.19
80.89
70.58
73.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.19
50.19
80.89
70.58
73.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.03
0
0
Total Income
16.19
50.19
80.92
70.58
73.44
Total Expenditure
77.96
100.28
92.82
70.94
74.97
PBIDT
-61.77
-50.09
-11.9
-0.35
-1.53
Interest
0
42.85
73.63
33.14
43.25
PBDT
-61.77
-92.94
-85.54
-33.49
-44.79
Depreciation
1.84
14.02
70.01
14.11
14.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-63.6
-106.96
-155.54
-47.6
-58.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-57.46
-4.42
-4.42
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-63.6
-106.96
-98.08
-43.18
-54.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-63.6
-106.96
-98.08
-43.18
-54.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.03
-8.46
-20.47
-3.76
-4.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.65
12.65
12.65
12.65
12.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-381.53
-99.8
-14.71
-0.49
-2.08
PBDTM(%)
-381.53
-185.17
-105.74
-47.44
-60.98
PATM(%)
-392.83
-213.11
-192.28
-67.44
-80.18
