iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SVP Global Textiles Ltd Quarterly Results

5.07
(-1.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

16.19

50.19

80.89

70.58

73.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.19

50.19

80.89

70.58

73.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.03

0

0

Total Income

16.19

50.19

80.92

70.58

73.44

Total Expenditure

77.96

100.28

92.82

70.94

74.97

PBIDT

-61.77

-50.09

-11.9

-0.35

-1.53

Interest

0

42.85

73.63

33.14

43.25

PBDT

-61.77

-92.94

-85.54

-33.49

-44.79

Depreciation

1.84

14.02

70.01

14.11

14.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-63.6

-106.96

-155.54

-47.6

-58.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-57.46

-4.42

-4.42

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-63.6

-106.96

-98.08

-43.18

-54.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-63.6

-106.96

-98.08

-43.18

-54.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.03

-8.46

-20.47

-3.76

-4.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.65

12.65

12.65

12.65

12.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-381.53

-99.8

-14.71

-0.49

-2.08

PBDTM(%)

-381.53

-185.17

-105.74

-47.44

-60.98

PATM(%)

-392.83

-213.11

-192.28

-67.44

-80.18

SVP Global: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SVP Global Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.