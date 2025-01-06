SVP Global Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.08
0.36
9.37
10.15
Depreciation
-7.42
-7.43
-7.3
-8.99
Tax paid
0
-0.32
-0.43
0
Working capital
7.45
11.8
21.32
21.3
Other operating items
Operating
1.11
4.4
22.95
22.46
Capital expenditure
-1.42
-0.68
0.62
7.23
Free cash flow
-0.3
3.71
23.57
29.7
Equity raised
98.18
40.28
22.38
92.07
Investing
7.81
-6.08
0
-0.01
Financing
-50.93
108.01
88.36
193.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
54.75
145.92
134.32
314.87
