SVP Global Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.16
(-4.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

SVP Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.08

0.36

9.37

10.15

Depreciation

-7.42

-7.43

-7.3

-8.99

Tax paid

0

-0.32

-0.43

0

Working capital

7.45

11.8

21.32

21.3

Other operating items

Operating

1.11

4.4

22.95

22.46

Capital expenditure

-1.42

-0.68

0.62

7.23

Free cash flow

-0.3

3.71

23.57

29.7

Equity raised

98.18

40.28

22.38

92.07

Investing

7.81

-6.08

0

-0.01

Financing

-50.93

108.01

88.36

193.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

54.75

145.92

134.32

314.87

