iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SVP Global Textiles Ltd Board Meeting

4.1
(-2.84%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:24:26 PM

SVP Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SVP Global Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF BM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) revised financial result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
SVP Global Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To finalize the date time and venue of AGM Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SVP Global Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of SVP Global Textiles Limited will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 97 Maker Tower F Cuffe Parade Mumbai- 400 005 inter alia to consider the following business; 1. To consider approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Boardmeeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
SVP Global Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on 30th May 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Outcome of meeting of Independent Directors
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SVP Global Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited results. Unaudited financial results for December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

SVP Global: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SVP Global Textiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.