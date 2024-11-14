Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SVP Global Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF BM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) revised financial result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 27 Aug 2024

SVP Global Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To finalize the date time and venue of AGM Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SVP Global Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of SVP Global Textiles Limited will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 97 Maker Tower F Cuffe Parade Mumbai- 400 005 inter alia to consider the following business; 1. To consider approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Boardmeeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

SVP Global Textiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on 30th May 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Outcome of meeting of Independent Directors

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024