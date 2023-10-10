INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of,

SVP GLOBAL TEXTILES LIMITED

(Formerly known as SVP Global Ventures Ltd)

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of SVP GLOBAL TEXTILES LIMITED, (formerly known as SVP Global Ventures Ltd) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income and changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

a. We draw attention that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has initiated the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the key step subsidiaries namely Shri Vallabh Pittie South West Industries Limited and Shri Vallabh Pittie Industries Limited by passing an order dated 10.10.2023 and 07.03.2024 respectively. Consequently, the value of investments held by the Company in a subsidiary, which is the holding company of this step subsidiaries, with a carrying value of INR 9,637.43 lakhs as at March 31, 2024, has been provided for the impairment loss as per the requirement of Ind AS 36 ‘Impairment of Assets.

b. The Balances disclosed under the trader receivables and loans receivables are subject to the balance confirmations from third parties and thus, reliance is placed upon the books of accounts provided by the management.

c. The Company has the Borrowings to be repaid to the lenders as disclosed in the statements as Rs. 14,676.20 lakhs in Non-Current Borrowings, Rs. 2,239.97 lakhs in Current Borrowings and Rs. 1,797.01 lakhs in Other Current Liabilities wherein instances of non-compliance with certain debt covenants were made and the monies had been recalled by the lenders. However, in absence of the adequate evidence, we are unable to comment on the consequential adjustments that might impact this statement on account of non-compliance with debt covenants. Further, confirmation of balances from the lenders have not been obtained. The principal and interest payable to such lenders as of 31 March, 2024 aggregates to Rs. 18,713.17 lakhs.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Contingent Liability

The Company has various litigations pending before various authorities, the outcome of which are material but not practicable for the Company to estimate the timings of cash outflows, as well as per Legal opinions obtained by the Management of the Company, it is not probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, hence the Company has disclosed them as contingent liability in Note AB 2. "Notes forming Part of Accounts".

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with [the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstance. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors in the financial results.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit except for the matters as given in the "Emphasis of Matter" para stated above;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-2" to this report;

B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The respective management of the Company, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 45 to the financial statements, no funds other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The respective management of the Company, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 45 to the financial statements that no funds other as disclosed in the notes to the accounts have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on our audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that can cause us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. In our opinion, based on information and explanation provided to us dividend not declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that the audit trail (edit log facility) was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes. For accounting software for which audit trail feature is enabled, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Joshi & Shah

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. - 144627W

Sd/-

Jaydip Joshi

Partner

Membership No. : 170300

UDIN : 24170300BKFGWV1497

Place : Mumbai

Date : 30th May, 2024

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SVP GLOBAL TEXTILES LIMITED, (Formerly known as SVP Global Ventures Ltd) for the year ended on March 31st 2024]

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible asset:

a) (A) The Company is in the process of maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b) The Company has a not carried out physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are required to be verified in a phased manner in a reasonable course of interval. In our opinion, in absence of the physical verification having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets, we cannot comment on the existence of discrepancies.

c) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us, we report that, as at the Balance Sheet date in respect of Land, the Lease Agreement with Rajasthan State Industrial in respect of Factory Land at Jhalawar stands in the Name of the Company. The Company holds 99 years lease of the Jhalawar Factory Land starting from 20th April, 2015. The Factory Building on the land has been constructed by the Company. The Company does not own any other Immovable property in respect of which title deeds are required to be held by the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

ii. a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records, no quarterly returns or statements are submitted to the banks.

iii. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has made investments in companies. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has initiated the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the key step subsidiaries namely Shri Vallabh Pittie South West Industries Limited and Shri Vallabh Pittie Industries Limited by passing an order dated 10.10.2023 and 07.03.2024 respectively. Consequently, the value of investments held by the Company in a subsidiary, which is the holding company of this step subsidiaries, with a carrying value of INR 9,637.43 lakhs as at March 31, 2024, has been provided for the impairment loss as per the requirement of Ind AS 36 ‘Impairment of Assets. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to company, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

The Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to companies, during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is below:

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans to any other entity as below:

Sr No Particulars Amount (Rs. in lakhs) 1. Related Parties in which directors are interested 4,592.99 2. Other Parties 377.41 Total 4,970.40

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the advances in the nature of loans provided during the year are, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company as the said loans are free of interest income.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, no schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Therefore, we cannot comment on the same.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted are repayable on demand and have been outstanding in the books for long period of time. Thus, we cannot comment on the amount is not overdue for more than 90 days since it is repayable on demand.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except for the following loans or advances in the nature of loans:

Particulars Related Parties (Rs. in lakhs) Aggregate of loans/advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) 4,592.99 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of Repayment (B) 377.41 Total (A+B) 4,970.40 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loans 92.41%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and basis on the examination of records of the Company, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investment made and loans given by the Company, in our opinion have been complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act, for maintenance of cost records in respect of products manufactured by the Company, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a) According to information and explanation given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Employees state Insurance, income-tax, goods and service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year and no such dues are outstanding for more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Income tax, Goods and Service Tax, which have been outstanding on account of any dispute except the following cases:

Sr. No. Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In lakh) Period Forum where dispute is pending 1. Income Tax Act Tax and Interest 3.16 FY 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2. Income Tax Act Tax and Interest 1.43 FY 2012-13 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 3. Income Tax Act Tax and Interest 1.49 FY 2013-14 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 4. Income Tax Act Tax and Interest 6.59 FY 2014-15 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 5. Income Tax Act Tax and Interest 4.94 FY 2015-16 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 6. Income Tax Act Tax and Interest 1.28 FY 2016-17 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 7. Income Tax Act Tax and Interest 158.45 FY 2017-18 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax,1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of following loans including interest as specified below:

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs. in lakh) Whether Principal or Interest No. of days delays or unpaid Term Loans Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) 4,866.50 Both More than 1 year Term Loans & Cash Credit Indian Bank 4,482.77 Both More than 1 year

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised during the year on short-term basis by the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

x. a) The Company has raised not any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) We have neither come across any instance of whistle-blower complaints nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. Company does not have Internal Audit System in place to commensurate with the size and nature of the business of company. Thus, in absence of Internal Audit Systems and Report, we cannot the comment Internal Audit System in place is in commensurate with the size and nature of the business of company.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses Rs. 1,263.63 lakhs during the financial year and Rs. 225.47 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For Joshi & Shah

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. - 144627W

Sd/-

Jaydip Joshi

Partner

Membership No. 170300

UDIN: 24170300BKFGWV1497

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30th May, 2024

SVP GLOBAL TEXTILES LIMITED

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SVP GLOBAL TEXTILES LIMITED, (Formerly known as SVP Global Ventures Ltd) on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SVP GLOBAL TEXTILES LIMITED, (Formerly known as SVP Global Ventures Ltd) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under sub-section (10) of Section 143 of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

For Joshi & Shah

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. - 144627W

Sd/-

Jaydip Joshi

Partner

Membership No. 170300

UDIN: 24170300BKFGWV1497

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30th May, 2024.