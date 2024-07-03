Summary

Filatex India Limited was incorporated on August 8, 1990. The main business of the Company is manufacturer of Polyester Chips, Polyester/ Nylon/Polypropylene Multi & Mono Filament Yarn and Narrow Fabrics. The company has an installed capacity to produce 1500 tpa of monofilament yarn and 26200 tpa of PFY. Monofilament yarn finds application in brush bristles, industrial fabric, sewing threads, zippers, sports racquet Guts, artificial turf and magic fasteners. Later in 1995 it commissioned a Wind power project in Tamil Nadu. In Sep.93, the company came out with a public issue. Keeping with the market situation the company expands or diversifies. It has diversified into the manufacture of speciality polyester filament yarn by setting up a unit at Dadra & Nagar Haveli. It has also installed a second line to manufacture monofilament yarn at its present plant. In 1994-95, the company issued 3.5 mln equity shares (premium : Rs 35) to financial institutions, mutual funds on private placement. In 1995-96, the company increased the installed capacity of polyester yarn to 700 tpa and manufacture polyester texturised yarn with an installed capacity of 1539 tpa. In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity of Draw Texturised Yarn to 8,700 MT. The company made a preferential issue of equity shares to its promoters consisting of 15,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/-each. Subsequently the equity share capital stands increased to Rs.10.80 crores.In 2008-09, Company commenced the manufacturing

