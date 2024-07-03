SectorTextiles
Open₹62.17
Prev. Close₹62.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,284.01
Day's High₹62.6
Day's Low₹57.15
52 Week's High₹78
52 Week's Low₹48
Book Value₹28.15
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,578.36
P/E23.82
EPS2.61
Divi. Yield0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.99
44.95
46.15
46.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,159.11
1,054.07
1,039.31
715.86
Net Worth
1,204.1
1,099.02
1,085.46
762.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,227.15
2,782.06
1,933.81
1,548.55
yoy growth (%)
-19.94
43.86
24.87
21.14
Raw materials
-1,578.2
-2,214
-1,551.13
-1,225.3
As % of sales
70.86
79.58
80.21
79.12
Employee costs
-67.13
-74.66
-48.74
-46.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
239.63
121.98
92.72
57.74
Depreciation
-58.36
-51.26
-30.82
-28.96
Tax paid
-73.79
-0.51
-32.93
-13.74
Working capital
14.05
-27.04
-39.9
29.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.94
43.86
24.87
21.14
Op profit growth
56.37
41.47
17.86
52.3
EBIT growth
62.83
33.95
17.56
51.4
Net profit growth
36.52
103.18
47.41
54.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
2,874.1
1,974.45
1,709.68
1,278.23
Excise Duty
0
46.86
158.67
0
Net Sales
2,874.1
1,927.59
1,551.01
1,278.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.16
11.09
12.15
17.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Madhu Sudhan Bhageria
Joint Managing Director
Purrshottam Bhaggeria
Joint Managing Director & CFO
Madhav Bhageria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raman Kumar Jha
Independent Director
Rajender Mohan Malla
Independent Director
Manish Vij
Independent Director
Meenakshi Mallik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Filatex India Ltd
Summary
Filatex India Limited was incorporated on August 8, 1990. The main business of the Company is manufacturer of Polyester Chips, Polyester/ Nylon/Polypropylene Multi & Mono Filament Yarn and Narrow Fabrics. The company has an installed capacity to produce 1500 tpa of monofilament yarn and 26200 tpa of PFY. Monofilament yarn finds application in brush bristles, industrial fabric, sewing threads, zippers, sports racquet Guts, artificial turf and magic fasteners. Later in 1995 it commissioned a Wind power project in Tamil Nadu. In Sep.93, the company came out with a public issue. Keeping with the market situation the company expands or diversifies. It has diversified into the manufacture of speciality polyester filament yarn by setting up a unit at Dadra & Nagar Haveli. It has also installed a second line to manufacture monofilament yarn at its present plant. In 1994-95, the company issued 3.5 mln equity shares (premium : Rs 35) to financial institutions, mutual funds on private placement. In 1995-96, the company increased the installed capacity of polyester yarn to 700 tpa and manufacture polyester texturised yarn with an installed capacity of 1539 tpa. In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity of Draw Texturised Yarn to 8,700 MT. The company made a preferential issue of equity shares to its promoters consisting of 15,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/-each. Subsequently the equity share capital stands increased to Rs.10.80 crores.In 2008-09, Company commenced the manufacturing
Read More
The Filatex India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Filatex India Ltd is ₹2578.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Filatex India Ltd is 23.82 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Filatex India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Filatex India Ltd is ₹48 and ₹78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Filatex India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.49%, 3 Years at 8.57%, 1 Year at 22.87%, 6 Month at 8.05%, 3 Month at 4.58% and 1 Month at -8.81%.
