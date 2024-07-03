iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Filatex India Ltd Share Price

58.09
(-6.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.17
  • Day's High62.6
  • 52 Wk High78
  • Prev. Close62.17
  • Day's Low57.15
  • 52 Wk Low 48
  • Turnover (lac)1,284.01
  • P/E23.82
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value28.15
  • EPS2.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,578.36
  • Div. Yield0.32
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Filatex India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

62.17

Prev. Close

62.17

Turnover(Lac.)

1,284.01

Day's High

62.6

Day's Low

57.15

52 Week's High

78

52 Week's Low

48

Book Value

28.15

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,578.36

P/E

23.82

EPS

2.61

Divi. Yield

0.32

Filatex India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Filatex India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Filatex India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.75%

Non-Promoter- 7.56%

Institutions: 7.56%

Non-Institutions: 27.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Filatex India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.99

44.95

46.15

46.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,159.11

1,054.07

1,039.31

715.86

Net Worth

1,204.1

1,099.02

1,085.46

762.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,227.15

2,782.06

1,933.81

1,548.55

yoy growth (%)

-19.94

43.86

24.87

21.14

Raw materials

-1,578.2

-2,214

-1,551.13

-1,225.3

As % of sales

70.86

79.58

80.21

79.12

Employee costs

-67.13

-74.66

-48.74

-46.96

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

239.63

121.98

92.72

57.74

Depreciation

-58.36

-51.26

-30.82

-28.96

Tax paid

-73.79

-0.51

-32.93

-13.74

Working capital

14.05

-27.04

-39.9

29.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.94

43.86

24.87

21.14

Op profit growth

56.37

41.47

17.86

52.3

EBIT growth

62.83

33.95

17.56

51.4

Net profit growth

36.52

103.18

47.41

54.38

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

2,874.1

1,974.45

1,709.68

1,278.23

Excise Duty

0

46.86

158.67

0

Net Sales

2,874.1

1,927.59

1,551.01

1,278.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.16

11.09

12.15

17.64

View Annually Results

Filatex India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Filatex India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Madhu Sudhan Bhageria

Joint Managing Director

Purrshottam Bhaggeria

Joint Managing Director & CFO

Madhav Bhageria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raman Kumar Jha

Independent Director

Rajender Mohan Malla

Independent Director

Manish Vij

Independent Director

Meenakshi Mallik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Filatex India Ltd

Summary

Filatex India Limited was incorporated on August 8, 1990. The main business of the Company is manufacturer of Polyester Chips, Polyester/ Nylon/Polypropylene Multi & Mono Filament Yarn and Narrow Fabrics. The company has an installed capacity to produce 1500 tpa of monofilament yarn and 26200 tpa of PFY. Monofilament yarn finds application in brush bristles, industrial fabric, sewing threads, zippers, sports racquet Guts, artificial turf and magic fasteners. Later in 1995 it commissioned a Wind power project in Tamil Nadu. In Sep.93, the company came out with a public issue. Keeping with the market situation the company expands or diversifies. It has diversified into the manufacture of speciality polyester filament yarn by setting up a unit at Dadra & Nagar Haveli. It has also installed a second line to manufacture monofilament yarn at its present plant. In 1994-95, the company issued 3.5 mln equity shares (premium : Rs 35) to financial institutions, mutual funds on private placement. In 1995-96, the company increased the installed capacity of polyester yarn to 700 tpa and manufacture polyester texturised yarn with an installed capacity of 1539 tpa. In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity of Draw Texturised Yarn to 8,700 MT. The company made a preferential issue of equity shares to its promoters consisting of 15,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/-each. Subsequently the equity share capital stands increased to Rs.10.80 crores.In 2008-09, Company commenced the manufacturing
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Filatex India Ltd share price today?

The Filatex India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Filatex India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Filatex India Ltd is ₹2578.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Filatex India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Filatex India Ltd is 23.82 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Filatex India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Filatex India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Filatex India Ltd is ₹48 and ₹78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Filatex India Ltd?

Filatex India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.49%, 3 Years at 8.57%, 1 Year at 22.87%, 6 Month at 8.05%, 3 Month at 4.58% and 1 Month at -8.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Filatex India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Filatex India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.76 %
Institutions - 7.57 %
Public - 27.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Filatex India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.