Filatex India Ltd Summary

Filatex India Limited was incorporated on August 8, 1990. The main business of the Company is manufacturer of Polyester Chips, Polyester/ Nylon/Polypropylene Multi & Mono Filament Yarn and Narrow Fabrics. The company has an installed capacity to produce 1500 tpa of monofilament yarn and 26200 tpa of PFY. Monofilament yarn finds application in brush bristles, industrial fabric, sewing threads, zippers, sports racquet Guts, artificial turf and magic fasteners. Later in 1995 it commissioned a Wind power project in Tamil Nadu. In Sep.93, the company came out with a public issue. Keeping with the market situation the company expands or diversifies. It has diversified into the manufacture of speciality polyester filament yarn by setting up a unit at Dadra & Nagar Haveli. It has also installed a second line to manufacture monofilament yarn at its present plant. In 1994-95, the company issued 3.5 mln equity shares (premium : Rs 35) to financial institutions, mutual funds on private placement. In 1995-96, the company increased the installed capacity of polyester yarn to 700 tpa and manufacture polyester texturised yarn with an installed capacity of 1539 tpa. In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity of Draw Texturised Yarn to 8,700 MT. The company made a preferential issue of equity shares to its promoters consisting of 15,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/-each. Subsequently the equity share capital stands increased to Rs.10.80 crores.In 2008-09, Company commenced the manufacturing of Fully Drawn Yarns. It disposed of its Wind Mill Project. It commencedcommercial production for manufacture of 100 TPD of Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn in March, 2016. Filatex Global Pte Limited, Singapore was incorporated on 3rd Nov, 2015 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. The Company completed commercial production for manufacture of 115 TPD of Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn and capacity expansion of value added product- Draw Textured Yarn (DTY) 200 TPD in September 2016.The Company enhanced its total Polymerization Capacity from 900 TPD to 1050 TPD through debottlenecking activity. It also commenced production of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) expansion from 340 TPD to 510 TPD.The Company commenced production of Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY) expansion in August 2020. It completed and commencedcommercial operation of its captive rooftop solar power generation of 1.0 MW at Dahej and 0.4 MW at Dadra in December 2020. The Company commissioned 30 MW capacity Captive Power Plant at Dahej on August 4, 2021. It commissioned and started commercial production for debottlenecking melt capacity project of 50 MT per day and manufacturing lines of 120 MT per day POY at Dahej Plant in September, 2022. In 2022, Company set up a 1500 kgs per day pilot plant for chemical recycling of PET bottle waste and polyester yarn waste. The Company increased the share of renewable energy by sourcing power from a 10.8 MW hybrid wind solar power plant in Rajkot, Gujarat in 2023. Company has added 70 tons per day capacity to produce cationic chips in 2024. In 2024-25, Company has acquired all existing 2,000 Equity Shares of Texfil Private Limited at a face value of Rs 10 each from Mr. Madhu Sudhan Bhageria and Mr. Purrshottam Bhaggeria, Promoter Directors of the Company, making Texfil Private Limited as the Companys wholly owned subsidiary effective from May 01, 2024.