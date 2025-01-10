To the Members of Filatex India Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial Statements of Filatex India Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under

those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1. Litigation, Claims and other Contingencies Principal Audit Procedures (As described in Note No. 41A & D of the Ind AS financial statements) as of March 31, 2024, the Company has disclosed contingent liabilities of 50,369.91 Lakhs relating to tax and legal claims. Taxation and litigation exposures have been identified as a key audit matter due to the large number of complex tax and legal claims across the Company. Due to complexity of cases, time scales for resolution and need to negotiate with various authorities, there is significant judgement required by management in assessing the exposure of each case and thus a risk that such cases may not be adequately provided for or disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements. Accordingly, claims, litigations, and contingent liabilities was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the Ind AS financial statement. • Gained an understanding of the process of identification of claims, litigations, and contingent liabilities, and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls. • Obtained the Companys legaland tax cases summary and critically assessed managements position through discussions with the legal head, tax head and Company management, on both the probability of success in significant cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. • Obtained opinion, where appropriate, from relevant third-party legal counsel and conducted discussions with them regarding material cases. Evaluated the objectivity, independence, competence, and relevant experience of third- party legal counsel. • Inspected external legalopinions, where appropriate and other evidence to corroborate managements assessment of the risk profile in respect of legal claims. • Checked the adequacy of the disclosures with regard to facts and circumstances of the legal and litigation matters. 2. Allowance for Inventories Principal Audit Procedures The Company holds significant inventories and records allowance for identified obsolete inventories. As at March 31,2024, the Companys inventories amounted to 41,766.67 Lakhs representing 19.91% of the Companys total assets. Our audit procedures to assess allowance for inventories included the following: Refer Note No. 10 of financial statements. • We checked the management process for identification of slow moving, non-moving or obsolete inventories and ensured that the same is reasonable and consistently applied. At the end of each reporting period, management assesses whether there is any objective evidence that certain inventories, which are stated at cost, are above their net realizable value. If so, these inventories are written down to their net realizable value. Assessing the net realizable value is an area of significant judgment with specific consideration to slow moving and obsolete inventory and hence considered to be a Key Audit Matter. • We checked that the allowance for slow- moving, non-moving, and obsolete inventories is appropriately computed basis the underlying working/supporting. Management undertakes the following procedures for determining the level of write down required: • We compared the actual utilization/liquidation of inventories to the status of inventories previously assessed as per specific identification method. • Specific identification procedures are performed periodically by the management to ascertain the slow moving, non-moving or obsolete inventories. • We also checked inventory aging and inquiries for non-moving inventories which are not considered for inventory provisioning. • Adequate allowance is created for non-moving and slow-moving inventories basis market realizable value and need of incremental re-processing cost.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-mentioned report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-A" Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note-41A & D to the financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable;

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure-B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of Filatex India Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting Under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Filatex India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure-B to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of Filatex India Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, Right-of-Use Assets and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipments by which all property, plant and equipments are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipments were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds/registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except mentioned in table below. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as Right of Use Assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company. (Immovable properties whose title deeds have been pledged for obtaining credit facility extended to the Company as security are held in the name of the Company based on the MOE (Memorandum of entry) signed by the Lender Banks).

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs in Lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Also indicate if in dispute Freehold Land Survey no. 45/1 Damini Road-Dadra 21.94 Manjula Ben Nirbhay Singh Rajput No January 29, 2020 The possession and original agreement to sell of the land is in the name of the Company. Further, title deeds will be registered in the name of the Company once state Government policy on registry is changed.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipments (including Right-of-Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods- in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts/delivery has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five Crores rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in arbitrage and liquid mutual Funds and the Company has not made any investments in firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties:

(a) During the year, the Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity.

(b) In our opinion, the investments in arbitrage and liquid mutual Funds during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. In respect of the investments made by the Company, the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

v. In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which it relates Forum where Dispute is pending 1. Central Excise Act, 1944 Service Tax Credit before starting of production 51.08 F.Y 2011-12 CESTAT, Ahmedabad 2. Central Excise Act, 1944 Credit of Service Tax availed on courier service 0.21 F.Ys 2005-06 & 206-07 The Asst. Commissioner of Central Excise, Silvassa 3. Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of Service Tax credit availed on Sales Commission 15.31 F.Ys 2009-10 & 2010-11 The Addl. Commissioner, Central Excise, Customs & Service Tax, Vapi 4. Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of Service Tax credit availed on Sales Commission 1.33 From December 2015 to September 2016 The Superintendent, Central Ex & Custom, Range-IV, Division -1, Silvassa 5. Customs Act, 1962 Differential duty on import of Polyester Chips 14.54 January 2006 and April 2006 The Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Group II, C&D, JNCH, Navi Mumbai 6. Customs Act, 1962 Penalty imposed on the Company by the Commissioner of Central Excise and Customs, Vadodara 15.00 May 2000 and June 2000 Gujarat High Court, Ahmedabad 7. Customs Act, 1962 Fraudulent availment of DEPB credit by M/s Shivam Overseas, Ludhiana by resorting to overvaluation of their exported goods 7.99 March 2005 CESTAT, Mumbai 8. Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of service tax credit availed on sales commission 20.10 April 2011 to December 2014 The Additional Commissioner, Central excise, Custom& Service Tax, Div I, Vapi 9. Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of service tax credit availed on sales commission 3.58 January 2015 to November 2015 The Assistant Commissioner, Central excise, Custom& Service Tax, Div I, Silvassa 10. Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of service tax credit availed on sales commission 42.78 January 2013 to February 2016 The Superintendent, Central Ex & Custom, Range-III, Division - V, Bharuch 11. Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Rebate claim 3.09 May 2014 The Joint Commissioner, Central Excise, Raigarh 12. Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of Central Excise duty on clearance of Narrow Woven Fabrics 289.76 For the period from August 2015 to June 2017 The Commissioner Central Excise & CGST, Daman 13. Central Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 Alleged issuance of bills by Vendors/Traders to Filatex without any physical movement of goods 59.06 December 2017 to January 2018 The Commissioner Appeals State GST, Vadodara 14. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demanding income tax and interest in respect of additions/disallowances 5,228.45 AY 2013-14 AY 2015-16 AY 2017-18 AY 2018-19 AY 2019-20 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), New Delhi 15. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demanding income tax and interest in respect of additions/disallowances 52.53 AY 2020-21 AY 2021-22 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), New Delhi 16. Central Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 Alleged erroneous GST refund on Inverted duty Structure 31,112.02 From January 2018 to January 2023 Gujarat High Court, Ahmedabad 17. Central Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 Cross Charge of Service by Corporate Office 815.81 July 2017 to March 2021 The Additional/Joint commissioner CGST & Central Excise Delhi East 18. Central Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 Alleged excess GST refunds Zero rated (Net of revised inverted refunds) 2,301.11 January 2018 to October 2019 The Assistant Commissioner CGST Bharuch

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to banks or financial institutions during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture (as defined under Companies Act, 2013) during the year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture (as defined under Companies Act, 2013) during the year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information & explanations provided to us, the Company does not have any CIC as part of its group. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount to a Special fund account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with the provision of Section 135(6) of the Act.