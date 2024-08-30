|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Please find attached letter for 34th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) 34th AGM Notice is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Please find attached letter for the proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting held on 27.09.2024 at 4.00 PM through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
