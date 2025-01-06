Filatex India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
239.63
121.98
92.72
57.74
Depreciation
-58.36
-51.26
-30.82
-28.96
Tax paid
-73.79
-0.51
-32.93
-13.74
Working capital
14.05
-27.04
-39.9
29.65
Other operating items
Operating
121.52
43.16
-10.95
44.68
Capital expenditure
34.72
323.97
332.2
-16.93
Free cash flow
156.24
367.13
321.24
27.75
Equity raised
1,103.62
771.89
563.82
430.1
Investing
0.02
-0.04
-0.01
0.07
Financing
-8.25
190.08
352.12
242.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,251.62
1,329.07
1,237.18
700.65
