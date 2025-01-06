iifl-logo-icon 1
Filatex India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

239.63

121.98

92.72

57.74

Depreciation

-58.36

-51.26

-30.82

-28.96

Tax paid

-73.79

-0.51

-32.93

-13.74

Working capital

14.05

-27.04

-39.9

29.65

Other operating items

Operating

121.52

43.16

-10.95

44.68

Capital expenditure

34.72

323.97

332.2

-16.93

Free cash flow

156.24

367.13

321.24

27.75

Equity raised

1,103.62

771.89

563.82

430.1

Investing

0.02

-0.04

-0.01

0.07

Financing

-8.25

190.08

352.12

242.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,251.62

1,329.07

1,237.18

700.65

