|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,227.15
2,782.06
1,933.81
1,548.55
yoy growth (%)
-19.94
43.86
24.87
21.14
Raw materials
-1,578.2
-2,214
-1,551.13
-1,225.3
As % of sales
70.86
79.58
80.21
79.12
Employee costs
-67.13
-74.66
-48.74
-46.96
As % of sales
3.01
2.68
2.52
3.03
Other costs
-234.45
-271.27
-176.92
-143.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.52
9.75
9.14
9.23
Operating profit
347.34
222.12
157
133.2
OPM
15.59
7.98
8.11
8.6
Depreciation
-58.36
-51.26
-30.82
-28.96
Interest expense
-58.8
-61.29
-44.1
-58.63
Other income
9.45
12.42
10.64
12.13
Profit before tax
239.63
121.98
92.72
57.74
Taxes
-73.79
-0.51
-32.93
-13.74
Tax rate
-30.79
-0.42
-35.52
-23.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
165.83
121.47
59.78
43.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-3.44
Net profit
165.83
121.47
59.78
40.55
yoy growth (%)
36.52
103.18
47.41
54.38
NPM
7.44
4.36
3.09
2.61
