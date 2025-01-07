iifl-logo-icon 1
Filatex India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

60.07
(3.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,227.15

2,782.06

1,933.81

1,548.55

yoy growth (%)

-19.94

43.86

24.87

21.14

Raw materials

-1,578.2

-2,214

-1,551.13

-1,225.3

As % of sales

70.86

79.58

80.21

79.12

Employee costs

-67.13

-74.66

-48.74

-46.96

As % of sales

3.01

2.68

2.52

3.03

Other costs

-234.45

-271.27

-176.92

-143.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.52

9.75

9.14

9.23

Operating profit

347.34

222.12

157

133.2

OPM

15.59

7.98

8.11

8.6

Depreciation

-58.36

-51.26

-30.82

-28.96

Interest expense

-58.8

-61.29

-44.1

-58.63

Other income

9.45

12.42

10.64

12.13

Profit before tax

239.63

121.98

92.72

57.74

Taxes

-73.79

-0.51

-32.93

-13.74

Tax rate

-30.79

-0.42

-35.52

-23.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

165.83

121.47

59.78

43.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-3.44

Net profit

165.83

121.47

59.78

40.55

yoy growth (%)

36.52

103.18

47.41

54.38

NPM

7.44

4.36

3.09

2.61

