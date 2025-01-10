Filatex India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.99
44.95
46.15
46.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,159.11
1,054.07
1,039.31
715.86
Net Worth
1,204.1
1,099.02
1,085.46
762.46
Minority Interest
Debt
232.85
303.51
358.36
588.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
163.32
157.1
152.59
143.56
Total Liabilities
1,600.27
1,559.63
1,596.41
1,494.25
Fixed Assets
1,347.56
1,348.91
1,289.3
1,265.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
66.31
11.07
0
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.1
14.91
7.11
71.81
Networking Capital
134.35
88.99
271.15
121.22
Inventories
417.67
409.25
375.69
254.42
Inventory Days
41.69
Sundry Debtors
119.08
131.08
145.05
121.64
Debtor Days
19.93
Other Current Assets
106.09
117.12
184.41
129.07
Sundry Creditors
-217.24
-67.51
-323.73
-280.1
Creditor Days
45.9
Other Current Liabilities
-291.25
-500.95
-110.27
-103.81
Cash
40.94
95.76
28.83
36.09
Total Assets
1,600.26
1,559.64
1,596.39
1,494.26
