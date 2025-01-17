iifl-logo-icon 1
Filatex India Ltd Key Ratios

53.65
(-1.01%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.3

21.34

-18.72

Op profit growth

17.86

52.35

10.83

EBIT growth

17.56

51.46

12.97

Net profit growth

47.43

54.56

173.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.14

8.58

6.83

5.01

EBIT margin

7.09

7.5

6

4.32

Net profit margin

3.09

2.61

2.05

0.61

RoCE

12.55

13.57

11.04

RoNW

4.2

3.79

3.45

RoA

1.37

1.18

0.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

13.73

9.32

8.19

3

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

6.64

2.65

1.54

-3.43

Book value per share

88.58

74.71

65.46

53.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.18

1.29

0.47

0.95

P/CEPS

2.44

4.52

2.52

-0.83

P/B

0.18

0.16

0.05

0.05

EV/EBIDTA

8.31

7.17

6.14

5.59

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-35.53

-23.81

-24.89

-33.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.01

48.92

52.17

Inventory days

32.45

29.14

30.99

Creditor days

-10.76

-1.69

-2.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.1

-1.98

-1.5

-1.26

Net debt / equity

1.78

1.59

2.28

2.37

Net debt / op. profit

4.37

3.9

5.46

5.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.45

-79

-82.28

-85.83

Employee costs

-2.52

-3.02

-3.12

-2.25

Other costs

-8.87

-9.38

-7.74

-6.89

