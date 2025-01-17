Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.3
21.34
-18.72
Op profit growth
17.86
52.35
10.83
EBIT growth
17.56
51.46
12.97
Net profit growth
47.43
54.56
173.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.14
8.58
6.83
5.01
EBIT margin
7.09
7.5
6
4.32
Net profit margin
3.09
2.61
2.05
0.61
RoCE
12.55
13.57
11.04
RoNW
4.2
3.79
3.45
RoA
1.37
1.18
0.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.73
9.32
8.19
3
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
6.64
2.65
1.54
-3.43
Book value per share
88.58
74.71
65.46
53.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.18
1.29
0.47
0.95
P/CEPS
2.44
4.52
2.52
-0.83
P/B
0.18
0.16
0.05
0.05
EV/EBIDTA
8.31
7.17
6.14
5.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-35.53
-23.81
-24.89
-33.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.01
48.92
52.17
Inventory days
32.45
29.14
30.99
Creditor days
-10.76
-1.69
-2.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.1
-1.98
-1.5
-1.26
Net debt / equity
1.78
1.59
2.28
2.37
Net debt / op. profit
4.37
3.9
5.46
5.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.45
-79
-82.28
-85.83
Employee costs
-2.52
-3.02
-3.12
-2.25
Other costs
-8.87
-9.38
-7.74
-6.89
