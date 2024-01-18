Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, 30th April, 2024 Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 0.20 (Twenty) Paisa per Equity share for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of the members of the Company in the next Annual General Meeting. The payment of the said dividend shall be made within the stipulated time period after the approval of the Members of the Company in the next Annual General Meeting.