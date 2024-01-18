|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|0.2
|20
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, 30th April, 2024 Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 0.20 (Twenty) Paisa per Equity share for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of the members of the Company in the next Annual General Meeting. The payment of the said dividend shall be made within the stipulated time period after the approval of the Members of the Company in the next Annual General Meeting.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.